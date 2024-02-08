Extended Heatwave of 90s for All of Oregon Except Coast

Published 8/02/24 at 4:05 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Portland, Oregon) – An extended run of hot weather is now hitting just about all of Oregon, and most forecasts are showing all this sticking around through at least Thursday. It comes in the middle of a hazardous set of wildfires in the central and southern parts of the state, leaving a few areas with air quality alerts and some kind of smokey haze in much of the region. (Above: near Depoe Bay / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

All but the Oregon coast will be hitting the 90s.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that conditions are going to keep the 90-degree-plus temps around through at least Wednesday, and there's varying confidence these highs could remain until August 10.

Northwest Oregon

For the Portland metro area and most valley towns through Eugene (including Silverton, McMinville, etc), the forecast is up and down – but mostly up. Conditions stay sunny and in the 90s throughout most of the week, primarily in the low 90s. Tuesday dips a little but then the region of northwest Oregon heats right back up. Overnight lows get into the lower 60s and then down just below 60 most of the time, offering some overnight relief.





Bend and much of central Oregon sticks around the 90s but there are also air quality alerts, lightning storms and red flag warnings for fire dangers.

Southern Oregon

It's the upper 90s and even over 100 for much of this region, especially Medford. Others like Klamath Falls or Ashland will be a little less hot. That lasts through at least Thursday, the NWS said. Saturday brings a 20 percent of showers and thunderstorms for awhile, which is worrisome to all the firefighters in the region. Smoke and haze will be an issue in some areas.

Northeastern Oregon

Mostly sunny and hot for the next week, there's also thunderstorms coming on Sunday for a time. The area from The Dalles through Pendleton and southward gets close to 100 at least once, but temps at night cool into the low 60s or upper 50s.



Newport

North and South Oregon Coast

Both halves of the coastline stay predictably much cooler, making for the only respite in the state from the heat (aside from the Washington coast). There is some amount of haze on the south coast, however. Temps stick to the 60s with sometimes high wind gusts throughout the next week for areas like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Newport, Coos Bay or Port Orford. Conditions vary in cloudiness but in general there's more sun than not. Down south near Brookings – in the Oregon coast's Banana Belt – you are looking at higher daytime temps, more in the 70s. See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

