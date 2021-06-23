110 Temps Likely Reach Into Oregon Coast Range, Beaches in 70s

Published 06/23/21 at 6:15 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A record-breaking heatwave is headed for just about all of Oregon except for the coast, but encompassing the Oregon Coast Range and sending most of the state into an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Temps inland over the weekend will get as high as 110, with the heat warning in effect from Saturday through Monday.

There are numerous red flag warnings for extreme fire danger in many forests in the eastern part of the state.

Starting Friday, temps creep into the 90s for most areas, then hitting over 100 from Saturday through Monday, with Sunday possibly topping out near 110. Nighttime will not bring much relief.

“Overnight lows will also be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat related illnesses,” the NWS said. “The heat is expected to peak Sunday, then gradually trending downward towards the middle of next week.”

The NWS called it “Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 100 and 108.”

Oregon Coast Range areas will be as sweltering as inland, leaving areas like Toledo as vulnerable to heat issues.

With the Oregon coast reaching the 70s at best, this means the only real relief will be the beaches from Brookings through to Warrenton. It's likely most rooms on the beaches are booked already, but you may find a few by checking the Oregon Coast Hotels page, with listings areas like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City, Newport, Reedsport, Coos Bay to Brookings and all points in between.

Along the coast, Friday is around 70 most areas, except the areas around Gold Beach and Brookings will be closing in on 80 degrees (an area which will be warmer than others much of this week). Temps will generally be into the mid 70s on Saturday, and Sunday around 78. Monday and Tuesday cool even further into the upper 60s.

The NWS issued some advice.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

The agency said you should take plenty of precautions if you spend any time outdoors and try to reschedule strenuous activities for morning or evening.

“Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” the NWS said. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”



