Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

From Dino Bones to New and Moving Land Masses: Startling Oregon Coast Facts

Published 01/20/21 at 6:26 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

From Dino Bones to New and Moving Land Masses: Startling Oregon Coast Facts

(Oregon Coast) – Not everything is as it seems along the Oregon coast. There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on when it comes to the ground and sands we walk upon, and we’re not talking about underwater quakes. The back story of these beaches is a weird one, and the weird stuff keeps happening.

Case in point: what’s really behind the discovery of dinosaur bones on the south coast and what parts of the north coast are as new as 100 years old? It’s all got to do with things moving here in mysterious ways.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Dino Bones on Southern Oregon Coast. Why are there apparently no dinosaur bones in Oregon? Well, there are a few (like some found in southern Oregon), but it’s a bit more complex than that. There have been a handful discovered on the southern Oregon coast, but it’s believed they didn’t really come from here.

Dr. William Orr and his wife Elizabeth are the preeminent paleontologists of Oregon, and sizable experts on geology as well. Dr. Orr talked to OregonTravelDaily.com a few years back (Oregon Coast Beach Connection’s sister publication) and revealed some interesting complexities about all this.

First, Oregon’s coastline is way too young to have any dinosaurs. Those big lizards walked the Earth over 70 million years ago. (How Did the Oregon Coast Come to Be - and When?)

“The remainder of the Oregon coast and coast range simply lack rocks sufficiently ancient (older than 65 million years ago) to bear dinosaurs,” Orr said.

The hitch is that the south coast’s formations that are older than 60 million years didn’t form here. Slow movement of tectonic plates and other actions literally moved entire landmasses this way, or chunks of it were parts of various ocean floors over different periods throughout millions and millions of years.

However, Orr said some dino bones have been found decades ago on the south coast around Cape Sebastian by Dave Taylor and his paleontologist team from California. It was part of a duck bill (Hadrosaur).

“Curiously, that creature did not live or die in Oregon. Rocks at that cape dating back over 100 million years are part of a complex geologic package that were shifted northward from a site in the California Great Valley,” Orr said. “Furthermore, all the Klamath area coastal rocks from Cape Blanco south have been transported here by a matrix of faults not unlike the present day San Andreas structure.”


Much of Fort Stevens State Park Didn’t Exist Until Recently. Most of those soft sand beaches and much of the forest land of Fort Stevens State Park are a relatively new invention. A good half mile of shoreline was not there when Lewis and Clark came bounding this way in 1805, or even until the 1910s for that matter. Many of the ponds and wetlands you see along the road going to the south Jetty weren't there.

According to Seaside geologist Tom Horning, all this land came about because of the building of the Columbia River jetties, starting in 1890. They changed the way sand was distributed in the currents, causing much of the stuff to naturally shift south and pile up. At that point, things began changing quickly. Within a few years a lot of sand was added to the area, and for quite a while there was 20 feet of new sand dunes being built each year.

Essentially, according to Horning, what’s happened is sand keeps getting shuttled down from the Columbia River. Construction of the jetties really pushed this along, but continuous dredging of the shipping channel also keeps the sediment flowing.

“This ebbtide delta has served as a large sediment reservoir for longshore currents to transport sand north and south to build coastal beaches,” Horning said.

Now, it’s entirely possible this process is slowing or even reversing. Horning said climate change and the resultant stronger storm action is beginning to eat away at this new land mass. -- More Photos Below

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Above: Fort Stevens area



Cape Sebastian, where some dinosaur bones were found (courtesy OPRD)

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Snow for Passes to Washington / Oregon Coast; Possible Valley Flakes
As much as a few inches to the higher elevations of the coast range; light snow in valleys; beach snow not likely
The Striking, Brightly-Colored Nudibranchs of Oregon / Washington Coast Tidep...
One wild little beastie wears not only a myriad of bright, striking shades but incredible and different forms as well. Marine sciences, Seaside Aquarium
Cliffs of N. Oregon Coast's Cape Kiwanda Provide Wacky Fun, Strange Sights
Wonders never cease on top of the golden, weather-sculpted cliffs of Cape Kiwanda. Pacific City, Lincoln City, Oceanside
Neahkahnie Viewpoint Provides Fun History, Unsolved Mystery on N. Oregon Coast
Neahkahnie Viewpoint above Manzanita has been around almost 100 years, and there's a mystery
From Dino Bones to New and Moving Land Masses: Startling Oregon Coast Facts
The back story of these beaches is a weird one, and the weird stuff keeps happening. Marine sciences, geology, south coast, Cape Sebastian
Longer Days, Sunsets After 5 Reveal Trippy Little Details for Oregon, Washing...
Sunsets on the coastlines have been after 5 p.m. for a bit, and there's some odd science there. Weather
The Other, Lesser-Known Viewpoints of Cape Perpetua on Central Oregon Coast
Some of the best views in all of the Yachats area are just a little more down to Earth - or down towards the sea, that is
South Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodges: A Sampling of Spectacular
S. coast lodgings have a different character as well: a kind of rugged individualism. Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, Coos Bay, Winchester Bay, Reedsport

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted