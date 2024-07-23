Detour to Oceanside, Cape Meares Coming in August - Some N. Oregon Coast Traffic Affected

Published 7/23/24 at 7:55 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oceanside, Oregon) – A month of some amount of travel hassles is coming soon to a major north Oregon coast attraction, as one route between Oceanside and Tillamook will be cut off due to a major construction project. Bayocean Road will be closed in one area. Tillamook County and its tourism arm, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA), announced the closure this week, saying it will take place August 5 through September 5. (Bayocean's beach / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The closure cuts off the quick route between Tillamook and Cape Meares, however the newly-reopened Three Capes Loop allows easy access to both towns. It simply takes a little longer coming from the north.

In December 2015, the culvert hosting Dick Creek on Bayocean Road blew out, necessitating the installation of a temporary bridge on this rather important north Oregon coast access route. Now, after thorough design and permitting processes, Tillamook County has selected a contractor to build a permanent bridge.

Here are the closure details:

Dates: The closure will be in effect from August 5th to September 5th.

Location: Specifically, the closure affects Bayocean Road at milepost 2.4, situated between the Memaloose Boat Launch and Bayocean Dike Road.



Courtesy TCVA

The closure won't be easier on those walking, either.

“No accommodations for pedestrian or bicycle traffic will be made during this closure period,” TCVA said.

There are some environmental constraints, TCVA said.

“The timing of the road closure is based on environmental limitations and cannot be accelerated,” the agency said. “However, the contractor will make every effort to reopen the road before Labor Day weekend.”



MAP OF BAYOCEAN ROAD / OR 131 DETOUR

To accommodate Oregon coast travelers during the closure, a detour route has been created:

Route: Take OR 131 to Oceanside, turn right onto Cape Meares Loop Road, and follow signs over the new alignment of Cape Meares Loop Road; this road intersects with Bayocean Road at Cape Meares Lake. Take a left to the community of Cape Meares or a right to access Bayocean Dike Road.

Signage: Detour signs will be installed to guide the traveling public.

Tillamook County said it appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation during this essential infrastructure improvement project.

“The new permanent bridge will enhance safety and accessibility for all travelers in the region,” ODOT said.

For any questions or further information, please contact Tillamook County Public Works at 503-842-3419.

Tillamook County last year announced the reopening of Cape Meares Loop Road, a crucial connector between Cape Meares and Oceanside, and the critical piece in restoring the historic Three Capes Scenic Route. This milestone followed a decade of dedicated efforts in design, funding, relocation, and construction after the road was closed in 2013 due to severe landslide damage.

The original Cape Meares Loop Road has faced challenges since 1877 when the first slides occurred. In November 2012, a significant landslide caused extensive damage, leading to the closure of the road in 2013. Cape Meares Loop Rd. Reopens, N. Oregon Coast's Three Capes is 'Loop' Again After 10 Years

Also happening right now: campfires have been temporarily banned in many Oregon state parks, mostly east of the Willamette Valley and Cascades. However, about all south Oregon coastal state parks have some kinds of fire bans as well, prohibiting campfires or fires in areas other than designated spots or fire rings. These include state parks at Bandon, Arizona Beach, Cape Arago, Cape Blanco near Port Orford, Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor, Brookings and more. North and central coast parks are not listed at this time, although you should always check your destination if you're going camping. All Siuslaw National Forest areas have stricter bans. All Siuslaw National Forest Areas Under Fire Restrictions; South Oregon Coast Parks

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month.

