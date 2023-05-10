Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Double Vino Fun on S. Oregon Coast With Wine Walks in Coos Bay, North Bend

Published 10/05/23 at 7:47 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – It's the south Oregon coast event so nice they're running it twice in Coos County. Two lovely bayside towns – multiple wine tasting events. That's what's in store at Coos Bay just about every first Friday and the periodic North Bend Sip-N-Stroll.

First Friday Wine Walks in Coos Bay are entering their home stretch months before they take a break in January. October 6 is the next one coming up in the south Oregon coast town, and on November 3 for the one after that. Every month, come downpour or shine, perhaps even hundreds of folks walk the walk and drink the drink: wine from some of the best purveyors in the northwest, that is. For a $10 donation, you get a map and a wine glass, and the money goes to various charities that the Coos Bay / North Bend Rotary Club is working with.

The wine flows and so does the conversation, making for some real camaraderie. The fun goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You pick up your map and glass at either the Coos Bay Visitor Center or Checkerberry’s Flowers and head out to the various businesses to grab a taste of vino.

It's all for a really good cause, too. Each Wine Walk supports a different charity, such as reading programs, the Egyptian Theatre, local music programs, historical causes, medical funds, etc. In fact, the Rotary last year said it had raised over $325,000 in the 15 or so years since the Wine Walk began.


Beyond the good deeds for local nonprofits, it's provided an excellent intro to the businesses that are hosting it, supporting locals even more.

Many of these stay open later to take in the revelers.

Another south Oregon coast nearby is in on the act as well: North Bend brings its Fall Sip-N-Stroll to life on October 20.

Here, much like Coos Bay's Wine Walk, you wander through North Bend's downtown from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This time around, the starting location is the future Visitor Information Center location next to Grant Circle and City Hall (745 California Ave. North Bend).

Once again, the $10 donation gets you a walking map and a glass, with money benefiting local projects and events in the little south Oregon coast burgh.


In North Bend

“This a great time to meet some of the North Bend Main Street Board members and visit with our small businesses,” said organizers. “Grab your cozy outfits and take a picture with our Fall Kick off photo prop.”

Some of the local businesses to snag your vino at include: Skynet Studio, Ink Addicts, North Bend Power Sports, Dream Again Thrift Emporium, VIP Lounge, Recycle Video Games, World Pawn Exchange, and Sweet Streets. 541-756-4613.

