Coos Bay's 150th Birthday: S. Oregon Coast Town Continues to Party It Up

Published 8/27/24

By Andre' GW Hagestedt

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – She's 150 years old now, but she doesn't look a day over 100.

Coos Bay as a city has been whooping it up for its 150th birthday for the last few months, and there's the home stretch of celebrations about to happen as it all peaks in October.

It was in 1874 that Marshfield was born – the wee burgh that was the precursor to Coos Bay.

This is all a south Oregon coast party of historic proportions – quite literally. This epic shindig takes you down roads into the town's past, into a couple of dance and music gigs, and it even veers into German brat 'n beer territory.

What's coming up:

First, there's the ongoing Self-Guided Driving Tour of the Historic Homes of Coos Bay and Empire. Empire is still a distinctive section of town that was its own city once. Together, the main area of Coos Bay and this district boast about two dozen wowing homes to check out. See the Coos Bay site for more.

September 5 & 12. Music on the Bay, The annual Mingus Park music fest continues into September, with a different lineup each time. 7 p.m.



Mingus Park

September 14. Pirate Day. Set sail for a swashbuckling adventure at the Coos History Museum. It's a day of free, fun-filled pirate-themed activities for local kids and families. Craft your own paper pirate hat, uncover the history of local pirates, and dive into exciting shipwreck activities. Bring the whole crew for a day of discovery and adventure on the high seas. 1210 N. Front Street. Coos Bay, Oregon.

September 19. Special Thursday Speaker Series for the 150th Birthday. The September program features The Story of Eastside and Empire at the Coos History Museum. Free, beginning at 6 p.m.





September 21-22. Bay Area Fun Festival. It started 50 years ago to celebrate Coos Bay's 100th birthday, but the show is alive and kickin' still. Highlights include live entertainment, the famous Cruz the Coos featuring nearly 500 vintage automobiles, the Prefontaine Memorial Run , Live Music, the BAFF parade, and much more. Downtown Coos Bay.

October 12. First Annual Oktoberfest. It's technically not part of the south Oregon coast town's big whoop-de-do, but it is a fundraiser for the Coos History Museum – and a first for the town.

It's all over 21 – boasting live music from the Roseburg German Band, a Biergarten serving 7 Devils brews (a south coast specialty), German food, a silent auction, cake walk and Oktoberfest-themed fun and games. There's even a yodeling competition. 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale September 1. Admission: $35. It happens at the museum.



Building the Conde B. McCullough Memorial Bridge - Coos Bay's Conde B. McCullough Memorial Bridge: History, Construction of S. Oregon Coast Landmark



October 26. Coos Bay 150th Birthday Block Party. It's the climax to the season but it's all a mystery so far. Details will be released at some point.

See the Coos Bay Oregon's Adventure Coast site for more.

Wreck of the Olson from the '40s, which appeared near Coos Bay in 2008 (Seaside Aquarium)

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

