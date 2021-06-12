Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast. Could It Mean Glowing Waves?

Published 12/06/21 at 5:52 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast. Could It Mean Glowing Waves?

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Seaside, Oregon) – More fun, oceanic weirdness is on display on the north Oregon coast – or at least it was until the rains hit. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Tiffany Boothe of Seaside spent the pleasant weather weekend beachcombing and made at least one interesting discovery: brown waves are again in the Seaside area.

Boothe also managed to capture some exceptional sunset shots in recent weeks, which she shared with Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

On the ground, however, there's another wacky show going on. Brown waves in the Seaside to southern Washington coast area mean something interesting is happening: lots and lots of phytoplankton.

No, it's not pollution – a presumption many jump to, especially if those waves get oddly gooey and oily-looking. It's actually a good thing, according to Boothe and Seaside Aquarium manager Keith Chandler. The culprit are tiny forms of algae called phytoplankton, which you might remember are the bottom of the food chain in the ocean, something that just about everything feeds on.

“Diatoms are single-celled plants (phytoplankton) that are found in both fresh and salt water,” Boothe said. “They are one of the most important food sources in the ocean. In the winter, spring, and early summer, diatoms rapidly multiply in the surf zone. Diatoms absorb large amounts of nitrates and phosphates that are delivered to the ocean by coastal rivers, contributing to their population explosion.” [Freaky, Gooey Brown Waves Again on Washington, Oregon Coast, Video ]

When waters here turn brown, it simply means there are so many of them. It's a phenomenon that doesn't really happen on the south coast or central Oregon coast – really just the Seaside to Warrenton area and parts of the south Washington coast.

Scientists say it has something to do with all the right nutrients coming down the Columbia River.

“It's not really so much of a stain as it is a lot of the stuff accumulates on the beaches,” Chandler said. “The stuff, like the brown bubbles, feels a little oily, but that doesn't mean it is oil. It just comes from a lot of it piling on the beaches. The tide will come and clean it out. Just like a ketchup stain – it comes right out.”

Diatoms are also the basic foundation for bubbles in the surf anywhere on the Oregon and Washington coast. That sea foam you find, sometimes in huge, snow-like clumps, is essentially made up of one kind of phytoplankton or another.

It's actually their skeletons (yes, they're microscopic, so there's billions of them just around you) that interact with the sea water and create a kind of viscosity, causing the tiny forms to blow bubbles out of the churning ocean. [Oregon Coast Science Experts: What is Sea Foam? ]

Another exceptionally cool thing about lots of brown waves at Seaside? It can be a portent for something else: glowing sands. If there are so many diatoms out there, then chances are decent there's a big bloom of dinoflagellates as well, the form of phytoplankton that is bioluminescent. Bioluminescent Phytoplankton: What Makes Glowing Sand On Oregon Coast, Washington

This would be a good time to check the Washington coast or north Oregon coast at night for glowing sand or glowing waves, but rainfall usually kills these creatures out, certainly on the beaches. If brown waves persist when the weather clears, then you'll want to check those beaches after dark.

Below are more photos, including Boothe's exceptional captures of recent sunsets in Seaside.

Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

So Far, 74 Quakes Off Oregon Coast In Just Over 24 Hours
Swarm of undersea quakes have hit about 300 miles west of Yachats. Marine sciences
How Pearl Harbor Attack Changed Oregon Coast, Washington Coast: Beach Patrols
Life during wartime was no day at the beach on these beaches. History, sciences
Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast. Could It Mean Glowing Waves?
Lots of diatoms create this oddity, and there's a chance at glowing sands. Marine sciences, Seaside
Candy Cane Express Provides Festive Train Ride on N. Oregon Coast
For more two more weekends, you can catch the Candy Cane Express at Garibaldi. Tillamook events, Pacific City events, Manzanita events
Spacecraft Captures Images of Oregon Coast Crabbers Aglow
A satellite from National Weather Service captured pattern of glowing dots. Marine sciences
Victorian Holiday at Lighthouse BnB Returns to Central Oregon Coast
At the little house by the sea December 11, 12 and December 18 and 19. Florence events, south coast events
New Comet May Be a December Star for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
In fact, it's already in the vicinity of Earth - in the cosmic sense. Weather
Three Oregon Coast Viewpoints From Dazzling to Dizzying
Fantastic finds at Bandon, Oceanside and near Depoe Bay that hit all the senses

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted