Blacklock Point Guided Hike a Wealth of S. Oregon Coast Information

Published 03/24/22 at 9:45 PM PST

(Langlois, Oregon) – Just north of Cape Blanco on the south Oregon coast, the sweeping grandeur and at times surreal landscapes of Blacklock Point and its brightly-colored cliffs take over the scenery. It takes a lot of effort to get there, but the rewards are nothing short of cause for dropping of the jaw.

This remote and constantly-wowing section of southern Oregon coast will get some special treatment on Wednesday, March 30, as Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition hosts a guided hike to the rocky intertidal area of Blacklock Point, a journey that's over 3 miles round-trip on foot, but crammed full of insider's information. It will be led by Oregon Shores boardmember Larry Basch and CoastWatch volunteer coordinator Jesse Jones, a unique guided hike that takes a close look at this area.

The hike begins at the Cape Blanco Airport trailhead at 3:30 p.m., leaving promptly to assure there's enough daylight hours. The route is 1.75 miles each way, making this trek not for everyone.

In 2020, Oregon Shores and Basch helped get Blacklock Point onto a list of six intertidal areas proposed to become a Marine Conservation Area under Oregon's new Rocky Habitat Management Strategy. The Blacklock Point guided hike puts a spotlight on this, with Basch and Jones explaining why it's worthy of such official protections. Dr. Basch leads an interpretive hike to this magical spot, looking at elements such as Blacklock Point's ecological connections to Cape Blanco – which has also been proposed as a protected area under the same strategy program.

Dr. Basch is a marine ecologist, scuba diver, naturalist and a staunch activist in the Coos County region for conservation issues.

“He engages in applied research, adaptive management and monitoring, and teaching,” said Oregon Shores.

Oregon Shores said hikers will need to dress for the weather, which includes shoes that can get wet and muddy. Everyone will assemble at the Cape Blanco airport (92200 Airport Rd. Sixes, OR) before 3:30 p.m. To reach the trailhead, turn on Airport Road opposite Pacific High School, just north of the hamlet of Sixes, between Bandon and Port Orford.

For more information, contact Jesse Jones, (503) 989-7244, jesse@oregonshores.org. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW













Blacklock Point's intertidal area, courtesy Dr. Basch

