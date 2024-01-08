Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Central Oregon Coast's Beverly Beach is Back After 11-Month Closure

Published 8/01/24 at 8:05 a.m.
By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport's Beverly Beach State Park is back in action today, August 1. The central Oregon coast favorite was closed for a whopping 11 months. Both campers and day-use visitors can return to the park, with reservations opened once again. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Park Manager Burke Martin said crews made significant improvements. First, they moved overhead power lines underground - a safety measure to ensure electricity during high winds. Additionally, the aging waterlines were replaced, bringing the park’s infrastructure up to date.

Bathrooms there have been cleaned and campsites are ready for those wanting to lay their heads in the great outdoors. The majority of the park's reconstruction and reworking have been completed.

Martin said staff is excited to have visitors back.


Construction work over the winter (OPRD photo)

“It’s one of the best parts of this job, and we have missed it,” he said.

The project involved digging into the asphalt road that winds through the park, followed by repaving. These upgrades were made possible through a $50 million GO Bond investment from the Oregon State Legislature, benefiting state park projects statewide.

However, the most noticeable change, said Martin, isn’t in infrastructure - it’s in the natural ambiance. Sunshine now filters through the tree canopy, creating a brighter, more inviting atmosphere. In a separate effort, Oregon State Parks removed approximately 200 hazard trees for public safety.

“Hazard trees have an increased risk of dropping limbs or toppling, which can lead to injuries or property damage,” Martin said. “While the removal was necessary, it did impact the look of the park. Some campsites will have less shade and visual screening than before.”

Beverly Beach has been seeing a high rate in the death of its trees, which appears to be coming from the water table receding in this part of the central Oregon coast. It's causing a stress on the trees induced by drought. Park staff will be planting new trees – all of the native variety – in an effort to ensure long-term tree health. These trees and shrubs will be better suited to a climate that is shifting to hotter and dryer conditions.

The park just north of Newport is one of the few on the Oregon coast where you can see a remnant of a ghost forest year-round. The main day-use entrance of the park features a 4,000-year-old stump on display. It did not grow there: it was found nearby after getting washed here after a storm. It's the only one on this coastline that is set up for the public to view in this manner.

Among its other popular features are yurts for camping.

However, some work continues.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during the construction and reopening. We understand that the park looks a little different, but the hazard tree removal makes it’s safer for visitors to enjoy,” Martin said.

Signs throughout the park will highlight the forest health enhancements and share more information about the hazard tree project. For more information about Beverly Beach, visit the park’s webpage. For camping reservations at Beverly Beach, visit the reservation website or call (800) 452-5687.

Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

