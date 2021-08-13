Art On The Beach Event Among First of Its Kind on Oregon Coast

Published 08/13/21 at 5:29 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The first-ever art event on a central Oregon coast beach happens in Lincoln City on August 23 and 24, as Art on the Beach connects viewers with the ocean via a group of intrepid sand artists.

The event is put together by Explore Lincoln City, the UNESCO Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve and Chinook Winds Casino Resort, taking place on the sands in front of the casino. The two-week closure of Chinook Winds will not affect the event, however.

The event even mixes science with art, with a special spotlight on the marine wildlife of the Oregon coastline.

This inaugural Art on the Beach is actually a series of creative events.



On both days this central Oregon coast hotspot will be even hotter, from about 8:30 a.m. through approximately 11:30 a.m. Art on the Beach will feature artist Frank Boyden on the first day, who will draw his inspiration from the word “wonder,” and Rebecca Welti on the second, who will lead the sand rakers in creating art based on phyto and zoo-plankton from the off-shore marine reserve. Tuesday evening, Welti will be joined by research scientists to provide an Art meets Science presentation at Lincoln City Cultural Center from 6:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. as they together dive deeper into the wondrous world of plankton.

“As a longtime resident of the greater Lincoln City community, I am incredibly excited to be involved with the inaugural Art on the Beach events,” said Boyden. “Rebecca and I both draw a great deal of our inspiration from the elements and environment around us. To be able to share our expressions with those attending Art on the Beach will be a true joy.”

The area is a designated Biosphere Reserve, officially recognized as such in 1976 by the United Nations Man and Biosphere Program. Its 102,110 acres of primal Oregon coast land were reauthorized in 2017. It's a rich and diverse ecosystem that's considered rare in the world, consisting of the Salmon River, the estuary, a sandy littoral spit, along with dense forests along a two-mile basalt headland. The area is covered in native plant life upon a unique coastal prairie and includes a marine reserve that stretches into the waters off Lincoln City.

All of this is collectively managed by a group of agencies, non-profits, local businesses and the surrounding communities.

What many don't know about Cascade Head is that it was a massive volcano millions of years ago, all underwater – at an age where the coastline was at least 50 miles to the east.

