(Tillamook, Oregon) – The end of summer always puts on a show around the beaches of the Oregon coast, and so do the north coast towns of Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Bay City, Wheeler and Oceanside. Actually, they put on a lot of shows in August. Here is a preview. (Above: Oceanside)

Every Tuesday. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 Highway 101 N. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Every Friday. Bonfires on the Beach. Community bonfire, often accompanied by acoustic guitar. Dusk. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Every Saturday. Tillamook Farmers Market. Enjoy the vendors, entertainment and the local folks. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Second Street and Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamookfarmersmarket.com.

August 4. Classic Car, Motorcycle and Airplane Show. With warbird rides, live music, and a beer and wine garden. $9 adults. $8 seniors. $5 youth. Under 6 free. Pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. Show 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tillamook Air Museum. 6030 Hanger Road. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamookair.com.

August 3-5. North American Jews Harp Festival. Bay City Arts Center. Corner of Fifth and A streets. Bay City, Oregon. 503-377-9620.

August 4. Rockaway Beach Street Dance. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

August 4. Artist of the Month Reception. Featured artist is Dan Arnold. Stop by and meet Dan from 5-7 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. for $20 per person, with free entertainment at 7 p.m. Bay City Arts Center. Corner of Fifth and A streets. Bay City, Oregon. 503-377-9620.

August 6-10. Weekday Summer Youth Program. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

August 8-11. Tillamook County Fair. This year’s theme is “Party Til The Cows Go Home.” 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamookfair.com.

August 13-17. Weekday Summer Youth Program. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

August 17-19. Rockaway Beach Art Fair & Farmers Market. Items sold are handmade by the vendor. Items vary from tie dye to bird houses, exquisitely woven baskets to jewelry, dog beds to hand-tooled leather belts and more. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

August 19. All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Sponsored by the Bay City Arts Center. Adults $5. Members $4. Kids half price. 8 a.m.-noon. Bay City Arts Center. Corner of Fifth and A streets. Bay City, Oregon. 503-377-9620.

August 20-24. Alderbrook Golf Course Jr. Golf Camp. Ages 6-14. Fee of $95 does not include membership. Alderbrook Golf Course. 7300 Alderbrook Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6410.

August 20-24. Weekday Summer Youth Program. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

August 24-26. Old Iron Show. Come and enjoy all the antique tractors and meet some wonderful people at the Ninth Annual Old Iron Show. Blue Heron French Cheese Co. 2001 Blue Heron Dr. Tillamook, Oregon.

August 25. Oregon Tuna Classic. Old Mill Marina. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Friday. Manzanita Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3688.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7868. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

August 18. Dog Event: Muttzanita. Dress up your furry companions and let them strut their stuff at the annual Muttzanita. Manzanita, Oregon. 888-368-5100. muttzanita.com.

August 18. Nehalem Bay Winery Bluegrass & BBQ. 6-10 p.m. $5. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-9463.

July 30-August 3. Kids’ Art Camps. $65. Morning classes 10 a.m.-noon. Afternoon classes 1-3 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

August 6-24. Kids’ Drama Camp: “We Are The World.” Musical theater workshop for kids, led by Susan St. John. $100. 10 a.m.-noon. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

August 17. Dragon Theater Puppets. “Rocket Hamster’s Dreamy Space Odyssey.” 3-4 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

August 25. “En Plein Air” writing workshop with Matt Love. Oregon Coast author and teacher Matt Love will lead participants through a hands-on, reflective process that will culminate in the creation of a personal metaphor that merges several literary and visual genres. Contact Tela Skinner at mactela@nehalemtel.net. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $95. Alder Creek Farm. Nehalem, Oregon.

August 25. Manzanita Film Series. 7 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

