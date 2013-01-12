Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

Where Sea Water Fires Into Air, Oregon Coast Spouting Horns

Published 12/01/2013

(Oregon Coast) – They do what seems a bit counter-intuitive for Pacific ocean waves. They go upwards, sometimes straight upwards. They can make a kind of roar or just an odd hissing noise. Some are big, some are small – but they always make an impression. (Above: Cook's Chasm, between Yachats and Florence).

These are the blow holes – or spouting horns – along the Oregon coast. Magnificent ocean fireworks that happen only in a few places and only under the right conditions. Almost always it takes a sizable tide to cause these curiosities to appear, and this usually means you need to stand way clear of them because of the dangers such tides pose. Some are much rarer than others, but all are worth checking out.

There are two spouting horn areas at Yachats. One of them is the better known stretch of the 804 Trail near the Smelt Sands State Park entrance. Walk a tad north and you'll start to see two or three spouting horns firing off. One is a bit more regular than the others and can really rocket ocean water to amazing heights.

At the very southern of Yachats, at Ocean Road, there is a somewhat secret spouting horn – or blow hole - partially so because it doesn't happen all that often. This one doesn't fire off to far into the air, but it makes an intriguing, even loud hissing noise as it does so. Often, it creates quite a mist, however. More on Yachats here.

The most well known spouting horn is at Depoe Bay, which can let loose a major torrent of gushing water, sometimes as high as 20 or 30 feet. It also makes Depoe Bay the only town on the Oregon coast with such a feature in its downtown area.

If conditions are right, it will spray traffic whizzing by, sometimes quite a bit. It's somewhat surreal to find yourself having to use your windshield wipers because of a brief shower of sea water. More about Depoe Bay.

The other big, gnarly blow hole or spouting horn – and likely the most entertaining – is the one south of Yachats at Cook's Chasm. About five miles from town, this one can make a mighty whooshing sound that's way bigger than the usual hiss these things emit. It literally erupts more than fires off.

For fans of the TV show LOST, the Cook's Chasm spouting horn will definitely remind you of the Black Smoke Monster, but like a white version of it.

Particularly engaging is when the sunset hits it just right and the tip gets painted funky colors. More about this area at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map.

Along the Three Capes Tour, Oceanside has an occasional version of a blow hole – although this sight is rare. However, the oceanic pyrotechnics are awe-inspiring when they do occur.

It's not actually a blow hole, per se. It's really just a chunk of rock at the tip of the headland known as Maxwell Point where the water impacts it at just the right angle to make it shoot upwards. It creates quite the walloping wave and often smacks the rocks with a hefty clapping sound.

Also on the Three Capes area, at Cape Kiwanda, there is a hidden and miniscule spouting horn, lurking in a bowl-like structure located at this sprawling, sandstone wonder. A short walk from the already-strenuous pathway up to the top of this Pacific City gem, a chunk has been carved out into a half-circle shape, almost like a little cove.

At its bottom, you'll notice a large crevice where the sea water comes crashing in, not unlike many chunks of the Yachats area. Between you and that crevice is a sizable flat area with large cracks running through it. One of these sometimes fires up into the air a few inches to a foot or so.

This is rather rare, actually, and not particularly spectacular as compared to the other spouting horns of the Oregon coast. It's really more of a squirt than a spout. Still, it's a funky little surprise. Though you're technically not supposed to go down there, some of the locals have talked about putting small objects onto it and watching the little sea squirt launch the object into the air.

It's even a bit more intriguing when you realize the ocean is actually rushing in underneath and sometimes shooting up through that crack. More about Pacific City and Oceanside at the Three Capes Virtual Tour, Map.

More about the Oregon coast here and below.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean
Central Oregon Coast Holiday Events Highlight History, Ocean Protection
Two particularly cheerful and relevant holiday parties are coming up. Newport events
Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging
Subtle Surprises and Big Delights of Oceanside, N. Oregon Coast
One of the Oregon coast's biggest wonders wrapped in a tiny package
Two Tornadoes on Oregon Coast; Manzanita Severely Damaged, Video
One briefly in Oceanside that did no damage but another in Manzanita that ravaged the town. Weather
Curious History of Oceanside Part 2: WW II, Lighthouse on Oregon Coast
World War II in the area, how the place was featured in books, beginning of the lighthouse
Odd Oceanside History, N. Oregon Coast, Part 1: Roosevelt to Start Trek
Unusual constructions, high hopes, a president
Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping
Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay. Kids, Travel tips

 

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

 