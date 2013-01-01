Oregon Coast Fish Taco Cook-Off, May 4

Published 04/28/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – May 4 promises a hot and smokin' time on the central Oregon coast for foodies – in more ways than one. That Saturday is the 5th Annual Fish Taco Cook-Off in Lincoln City, taking place at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, located at 801 SW Hwy 101, on the fourth floor.

To top it off, you – the public – get to decide which is the best fish taco.

Restaurants will compete for the title of 2013 Best Fish Taco. This year's lineup includes Nelscott Café, Deli 101, J’s Fish & Chips, Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Vivian’s Restaurant (all from Lincoln City); Black Market Gourmet from Coos Bay, Pelican Pub and Brewery of Pacific City and Three Rivers Casino of Florence. Then it's the people's decision on who is the king of tacos on the central Oregon coast.

Admission to the event is free, and to sample fish tacos is just $1 each. There will be a live cooking demonstration by Chef Graciella Polley celebrating Cinco de Mayo, beer and wine sales available from Nelscott Wine Shop, and sweet treats from Captain Dan's Pirate Pastry Shop and My Petite Sweet.

People's choice voting begins at 11 a.m. There are cooking demos from noon to 1:30. Voting ends at that time as well, and at 1:45 the People's Choice winner is announced.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information on the event contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

