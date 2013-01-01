|
Oregon Coast Fish Taco Cook-Off, May 4
Published
04/28/2013
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – May 4 promises a hot and smokin' time on the central Oregon coast for foodies – in more ways than one. That Saturday is the 5th Annual Fish Taco Cook-Off in Lincoln City, taking place at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, located at 801 SW Hwy 101, on the fourth floor.
To top it off, you – the public – get to decide which is the best fish taco.
Restaurants will compete for the title of 2013 Best Fish Taco. This year's lineup includes Nelscott Café, Deli 101, J’s Fish & Chips, Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Vivian’s Restaurant (all from Lincoln City); Black Market Gourmet from Coos Bay, Pelican Pub and Brewery of Pacific City and Three Rivers Casino of Florence. Then it's the people's decision on who is the king of tacos on the central Oregon coast.
Admission to the event is free, and to sample fish tacos is just $1 each. There will be a live cooking demonstration by Chef Graciella Polley celebrating Cinco de Mayo, beer and wine sales available from Nelscott Wine Shop, and sweet treats from Captain Dan's Pirate Pastry Shop and My Petite Sweet.
People's choice voting begins at 11 a.m. There are cooking demos from noon to 1:30. Voting ends at that time as well, and at 1:45 the People's Choice winner is announced.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information on the event contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.
More about Lincoln City below, including lodging in the area.
More About Lincoln City Lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events
Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter. Lincoln City events
100 Glass Floats Dropped on Oregon Coast Town for Thanksgiving
Lincoln City will have a special drop, Nov 24 to 27. Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging
Lincoln City's Holiday Fest Kick-Off a Central Oregon Coast Favorite
One central Oregon coast town really starts to light up for the holidays on November 25 and 26. Lincoln City events
Lincoln City's Glass Floats Event Reboots This Weekend After Oregon Coast Storms
The hugely popular festival of floats gets started this weekend, beginning October 22. Lincoln City events
Glass Floats Returns to Oregon Coast This Month with Extra Big Drop
What is undoubtedly the Oregon coast's most anticipated seasonal kickoff. Lincoln City events
Atmospheric Historical Tour Brings You to Oregon Coast Graveyard
There's a new - and maybe even spooky - way to watch Oregon coast history come to life. Lincoln City events
Two Diverse Brews To-Do's on Oregon Coast: of Science, of Chowder
Lincoln City's Chowder and Brewfest on October 8, Pacific City hosts a Science Pub on October 24. Lincoln City events, Pacific City events
Psychedelic Kites Dominate Skies at Central Oregon Coast Festival
October 1 and 2 marks the return of the Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival. Lincoln City events
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|