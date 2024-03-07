Central Oregon Coast's Festival of Illusions Fills Lincoln City with Magic Over Spring Break

Published 3/07/24 at 5:15 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spring in one central Oregon coast town could be a break from normal reality, if you do it right. (Above: ventriloquist Michael Harrison)

Lincoln City will once again host its magic festival with the 2024 Surftides Hotel Festival of Illusions at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC). This family-friendly, weatherproof festival will offer magic, art, ventriloquism, juggling, circus tricks and more, with daytime and evening events for every budget, from March 23 to 30.

Reserved tickets are on sale now.

This year includes the usual legendary evening performances and daytime interactive activities, but there's also a touch of Harry Potter in the mix and an escape room with an interesting slant.

Aside from creating magical nights on the Oregon coast for families, there's a lot going with Festival of Illusions during the day as well. Among them, Krista Eddy’s famous Magic Art Studio conjures up amazing projects like stop-motion animation with modeling clay, watercolor resist painting, magic rice rabbits, disappearing color magic tricks and wand making. The LCCC will also host the Boredom Busting Balloon class and a My Petite Sweet Cookie Decorating Workshop.

Tired of being a muggle? Look for the sale of “magic gear” and a Hogwarts Lego Castle on display.

The Oregon Coast Art Bus pays a visit in all its decked-out glory. The Shaky Grounds Cafe, a pop-up escape room about emergency preparedness, will be on site and open for business March 23 through March 26.

The lineup this year includes four new acts, including Canadian ventriloquist Michael Harrison (March 26) - the first ventriloquist in the festival's 12-year history. There's the inspiring father-son duo of Lucky Luke (and Levi) Hammer (March 24), and the return of favorites like Mz. Pearl’s Variety Show (March 27) and Alex Zerbe the Zaniac (March 28). Each evening show will be different from the last.

Also a big feature this year is the Themed Art Kits, which allow the kiddies to take a bit of magic home. These are made by volunteers and the LCCC's Artistic Director Krista Eddy – available while they last.

“Members of the public are invited to 'shop the art kit room, located next to Margaret’s Meeting Room, upstairs at the LCCC,” said LCCC Executive Director Niki Price. “Art Kits are by donation - pay what you can and enjoy crafting with the little ones in your life.”

While you’re at the Center, check out the new outdoor art installations of the Cultural Plaza. If central Oregon coast weather cooperates, you can head out to give Pete Beeman’s abstract “Poppy” a push, read the new poem on the Poetry Path, or play a tune on the Harmony Notes instruments. The Center will also be hosting a new exhibit, “Vivid Existence” by Riley Hoagland, in the Chessman Gallery. It will be open during the special Festival of Illusions hours, 10am to 5 pm daily, March 23-30.

The Festival of Illusions was founded in 2011 to provide affordable family entertainment during Oregon’s public school spring break.

Click for the pop-up of the whole schedule.

The festival's evening performance tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/students, $9 for youth ages 6-18, free for kids 5 and younger. LCCC Membership Discounts and Complimentary Tickets will be honored. Purchase four or more tickets to receive a magical 10% off. All advance tickets are subject to a $2 per ticket fee.

A quick guide to the schedule:

Saturday, March 23

10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

10am-TBD The Shaky Grounds Cafe Pop-up Escape Room (Outside)

7 pm Fly Through Time with Leapin’ Louie, 7 pm (Auditorium)

Sunday, March 24

10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

10am-TBD The Shaky Grounds Cafe Pop-up Escape Room (Outside)

7 pm Lucky Luke Hammer & Son (Auditorium)

Monday, March 25

10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display, Art Kits and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

10am-Noon Boredom Busting Balloon Workshop with the Magical Mr. B (Auditorium)

10am-TBD The Shaky Grounds Cafe Pop-up Escape Room (Outside)

2-4pm Magic Art Workshop (Makers Place)

7pm Commander Salamander Super Circus Side Show (Auditorium)

Tuesday, March 26





10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display, Art Kits and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

10am-TBD The Shaky Grounds Cafe Pop-up Escape Room (Outside)

2-4pm Magic Art Workshop (Makers Place)

2pm Cookie Decorating Class with My Petite Sweet

7pm Ventriloquist Michael Harrison presents “Ventastic”

Wednesday, March 27

10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display, Art Kits and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

2-4pm Magic Art Workshop (Makers Place)

7pm Mz. Pearl’s Variety Circus (Auditorium)

Thursday, March 28

10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display, Art Kits and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

2-4pm Magic Art Workshop (Makers Place)

7pm Alex Zerbe the Zaniac (Auditorium)

Friday, March 29

10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display, Art Kits and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

2-4pm Magic Art Workshop (Makers Place)

7pm Taylor Kyle, The American Mystifier (Auditorium)

Saturday, March 30

10am-5pm Hogwarts Lego Display, Art Kits and Magical Items Sale (Art Kit Shop)

11am-3pm The Oregon Coast Art Bus (outside)

Click for the pop-up of the whole schedule.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367. The LCCC galleries will be open 10 am – 5 pm throughout the festival week. For inquiries or ticketing, visit lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call the office at 541-994-9994.

