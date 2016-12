It rattled homes, businesses and some nerves, but did not cause any damage. Science

Three Small Quakes Off Oregon Coast Sunday, No Alerts

A trio of small earthquakes hit off the Oregon coast on Sunday, each roughly between 260 to 220 miles west of Coos Bay. Sciene, geology

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua

Near Yacahts: Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history, science, geology. Travel tips

Oregon Coast Scientist: Quakes More Frequent in Pacific NW Waters

New evidence is pointing to more frequent earthquakes along the Cascadia Subduction Zone than previously thought. Geology

Just What is Cape Kiwanda on Oregon's Coast? And Why It's Falling Apart

The curious geology of an Oregon landmark at Pacific City, what's been protecting it, and why it's disappearing more quickly now. Science

How Much of the N. Oregon Coast Did Not Exist 100 Years Ago? It's Amazing

Literally miles and miles of it did not exist a little over 100 years ago, until humans starting building jetties. Seaside, Warrenton, Gearhart, science, geology

Four Frightening Stories of Fire, Volcanoes from Oregon Coast

The really wild stuff happened millions of years ago and comprises much of the coastal landscape today. Geology, science

Ten Intriguing Things You Didn't Know About Lincoln City, Oregon Coast

A hidden bay, secret parks, stunning geology and historical attractions are just a part of this little journey

New Internet Hoax About Impending Oregon Coast Quake Goes Viral

How to arm yourself against getting fooled by such hoax sites, and the damage these could do to real warnings that may be issued.

Photos of Oregon Coast Ghost Forest Stumps: Where Else to Find Them

You'll find them near Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, Seal Rock, Yachats and a lot in the Newport area. History. Geology