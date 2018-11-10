Wild Week on Oregon Coast: Warm Temps, Talking Creature, Lincoln City's Glass Floats Big News

Published 10/11/2018 at 5:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – A rather extraordinary week of fun finds and announcements along the Oregon coast: a long string of second summer weather, the discovery of talking barnacles, and Lincoln City’s glass float drops are making a major change. (Above: a tidepool at Seal Rock. Did you know some creatures there "talk?")

Weather on the beaches will become beautifully and unseasonably warm, possibly reaching into the 70s. The National Weather Service (NWS) is also looking at this lasting at least a week – possibly longer.

You’ll also find extremely calm wave conditions this week, which will be great for whale watching as well as the whale watch tours of the central Oregon coast.

Sunday may get up to 70 degrees, or at least close to that. Monday through Wednesday remain clear and sunny, except for a small bout of clouds on Tuesday night.

The full story here: More Oregon Coast Second Summer - Perhaps More Than a Week.

In the weird science realm, you may be surprised to find that some kinds of tidepool life can talk – and the Haystack Rock Awareness Program in Cannon Beach actually got video and sound of this unusual and rare thing. On the Oregon coast, this comes from the acorn barnacle.

It comes down to the creatures get spooked by you or something nearby and then they move position inside their double shells. This causes the strange noise to happen: a sort of clicking sound. If several barnacles do it at once – which is likely if you’re moving around a tidepool – it will sound like they’re talking to each other from different sides of the tidepool.

Truly trippy stuff – and it’s almost never been documented. See Freaky Oregon Coast Video: Barnacles That Chat With Each Other.

The famous Finders Keepers glass float promotion of the central Oregon coast is featuring its last season: last because the huge Lincoln City attraction will never stop. It is now year-round.

365 days of dropping glass floats during every season is now standard operation, encompassing summer now. On top of that, hundreds of additional special glass floats will be dropped along the town’s sandy stretches: signature hand-made glass floats for various special occasions.

So far, the Finders Keepers event has been just fall, winter and spring. Now, in its 20th year, the promotion celebrates this by never stopping and by dropping even more glass floats. Some 3000 of the treasured keepsakes will be cut loose on the sands of the central Oregon coast town.

See the full story: Oregon Coast's Famed Glass Float Drops Starts Its Last Season - In a Way.













