(Oregon Coast) - Some extraordinarily warm conditions are arriving right now on the Oregon coast, and it looks as if they’ll stay around for a week, maybe more. Sunny to a few clouds now and then is the forecast for the beaches at least until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), as the Portland area also rises past 70 degrees on some days.

The weekend will be the real beauty for the coast: up around 70 degrees. It’s also expected to bring some exceptionally calm waves, which will make great conditions for whale watching, especially along the central Oregon coast.



On Thursday through Saturday, the NWS is calling for plenty of sun and highs in the low to mid 60s. East winds – which are warmer – will be sizable at 25 mph on Thursday, but north to northeast winds come down to 10 mph and below after Friday.

Nights will be crystal clear, which will make for good meteor watching. See the video: how to spot meteor showers on the Oregon coast.

Sunday may get up to 70 degrees, or at least close to that. Monday through Wednesday remain clear and sunny, except for a small bout of clouds on Tuesday night.



“An upper level ridge builds over the region tonight and Thursday and holds through at least Saturday,” the NWS said. “A surface thermal induced trough will develop over the coast this evening and shift offshore tonight as surface high pressure increases east of the Cascades. This will allow offshore flow to develop overnight. The dry east flow should also keep low marine clouds well off of the coast, and expect widespread mostly clear skies.”

Surface high pressure east of the Cascades will weaken on Friday, which will in turn weaken the offshore winds across Oregon and southwest Washington.

“This change in winds will have little impact to the sensible weather and expect only slight changes in temperatures between Thursday and Friday,” the NWS said. "East winds will gradually increase on Saturday. Subsidence will increase as the upper ridge moves inland, and daytime temperatures will warm above normal.”

There is talk among some meteorologists the heating trend could go longer than through Wednesday, perhaps even ten days. The NWS did say the “upper level ridge holds over the Pacific NW through next Wednesday continuing dry weather with offshore winds and above normal daytime temperatures.”

Seas remain calm and wave height low throughout the next few days, according to the NWS’ marine forecast. High pressure continues to build for awhile on the ocean as well.

“This will result in a summer-like northerly wind pattern,” the NWS said.

Seas will fall in height, getting down to a very placid four to six feet for a few days, the NWS said. This means lots of safe conditions on the beaches and perhaps even eerily quiet breakers. Friday may bring more winds to the waters off the Oregon coast, however.



















