Washington Coast Clam Digs Get Go Ahead for Feb. 14 - 18

Published 02/07/22 at 7:23 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Washington Coast) – More razor clam fun is set for the Washington coast as wildlife authorities there confirm the next round of razor clam digs: the planned date of February 14 – 18 will go on as planned. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confirmed the days Monday, but reminded diggers that the daily limit is once again 15 razor clams. Regardless of condition or size, each digger's clams must be kept in separate containers.

“The next round of digs is unique in that digging will only occur on weekdays,” said Zach Forster, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “We are hopeful that people will still be able to take the opportunity to enjoy this great resource. The razor clam opener (Jan. 29) had great weather with diggers harvesting near limits.”

Long Beach, Mocrocks, Copalis and Twin Harbors will all be filled with searchers of the yummy Washington coast morsel soon.

First, shellfish managers had to test for marine toxins and they found none present in the current stock. Thus, the following evening low tide digs will go forward:

Feb. 14, Monday, 5:35 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach

Feb. 15, Tuesday, 6:09 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

Feb. 16, Wednesday, 6:42 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Copalis

Feb. 17, Thursday, 7:14 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Feb. 18, Friday, 7:45 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines.

The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.

Details on these and future digs can be found at this linke from WDFW.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license or a Fish Washington license, are available from WDFW's licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.

To learn more about razor clam abundance, population densities at various beaches, and how seasons are set, visit the WDFW site.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.





