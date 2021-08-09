Clam Dig Dates Announced for Washington Coast

Published 09/08/21 at 5:26 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Washington Coast) – Shellfish experts at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) recently put out their tentative dates for razor clam digging along the Washington coast, which begins in the middle of this month.

Final approval is dependent on results from tests for marine toxins, which have plagued both coastlines in recent years. Most of the 2020-21 razor clam season was hampered by the presence of domoic acid levels, shutting even much of the Oregon coast down for the last year.

However, Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager with WDFW, said this year is looking quite positive for both the numbers of the tasty critters and levels of domoic acid.

“Similar to last year's preseason indications, we're estimating very strong razor clam populations at most coastal beaches,” Ayres said. “We're optimistic that diggers will have plenty of great opportunities to dig for these clams this fall and winter.”

All the open beaches – which include Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis – will also see increased limits through the end of the year. Recreational harvesters will get to keep 20 clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig.

“We're confident that these beaches can support the increased harvest, at least through the end of the year,” Ayres said. “We'll re-evaluate before announcing the 2022 digging dates to see if we need to adjust the limit.”

The Kalaloch beach will not open due to continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams.

With COVID still impacting communities throughout Washington, officials are asking diggers to continue practicing social distancing, following local and state guidance on masks and face coverings, and being respectful of local communities and residents.

“We're extremely grateful to everyone who helped this season come together, including local leaders, county health officers, and Washington State Parks,” said Larry Phillips, director of WDFW's Coastal Region. “We'll be working hard to help ensure a safe, productive digging season, and the public can do their part by following health and safety guidelines.”

Below are the tentative dates for this year's razor clam digs, along with low tides and beaches. Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. All dates are tentative pending final marine toxin testing, which usually occurs about a week or less prior to each set of openings.

A.M. TIDES ONLY:

Sept. 17, Friday, 4:30 A.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 18, Saturday, 5:22 A.M.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Sept. 19, Sunday, 6:06 A.M.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 20, Monday, 6:45 A.M.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Sept. 21, Tuesday, 7:21 A.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 22, Wednesday, 7:54 A.M.; +0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

P.M. TIDES ONLY:

Sept. 23, Thursday, 8:58 P.M.; +0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 24, Friday, 9:36 P.M.; +0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Sept. 25, Saturday, 10:15 P.M.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks



A.M. TIDES ONLY:



Oct. 3, Sunday, 4:52 A.M.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 4, Monday, 5:33 A.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 5, Tuesday, 6:12 A.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



P.M. TIDES ONLY:



Oct. 6, Wednesday, 7:20 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 7, Thursday, 8:04 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 8, Friday, 8:50 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 9, Saturday, 9:38 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 10, Sunday, 10:32 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 11, Monday,11:32 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



Oct. 19, Tuesday, 6:47 P.M.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 20, Wednesday, 7:23 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 21, Thursday, 7:58 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 22, Friday, 8:32 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 23, Saturday, 9:07 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 24, Sunday, 9:43 P.M.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 25, Monday, 10:25 P.M.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



Nov. 3, Wednesday, 6:16 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 4, Thursday, 7:01 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 5, Friday, 7:46 P.M.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 6, Saturday, 8:33 P.M.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 7, Sunday, 8:23 P.M.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 8, Monday, 9:16 P.M.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 9, Tuesday, 10:13 P.M.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 10, Wednesday, 11:16 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



Nov. 16, Tuesday, 4:50 P.M.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 17, Wednesday, 5:28 P.M.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 18, Thursday, 6:03 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 19, Friday, 6:37 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 20, Saturday, 7:10 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 21, Sunday, 7:44 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 22, Monday, 8:21 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 23, Tuesday, 9:00 PM +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 24, Wednesday, 9:43 P.M.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



Dec. 1, Wednesday, 4:09 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 2, Thursday, 4:58 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 3, Friday, 5:45 P.M.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 4, Saturday, 6:32 P.M.; -1.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 5, Sunday, 7:20 P.M.; -2.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 6, Monday, 8:09 P.M.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 7, Tuesday, 8:59 P.M.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 8, Wednesday, 9:51 P.M.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 9, Thursday, 10:45 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis



Dec. 15, Wednesday, 4:28 P.M.; +0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 16, Thursday, 5:07 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 17, Friday, 5:43 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 18, Saturday, 6:18 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 19, Sunday, 6:52 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 20, Monday, 7:27 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 21, Tuesday, 8:02 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 22, Wednesday, 8:38 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 23, Thursday, 9:16 P.M.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks



Dec. 30, Thursday, 3:49 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 31, Friday, 4:42 P.M.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available from WDFW's licensing website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.

More information can be found on WDFW's razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/ shellfishing -regulations/razor-clams.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish, wildlife, and recreational and commercial opportunities.





