No More Freeze: Oregon / Washington Coasts Warm Up, South Coast in 70s

Published 10/27/20 at 2:34 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – No freezing temps for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, nor the coastlines as well. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland, Medford and Seattle, the beaches will remain dry most of the week and warm up into daytime highs in the 50s or 60s, while the southern Oregon coast will hit the 70s.

It’s partly to mostly sunny conditions over the next seven days for most of the Oregon coast, while the Washington coastline will get more cloud cover and a little more rain. Gone are those unseasonable freeze warnings that hit Portland, Eugene and the Washington and Oregon beach towns.

Winds will be fairly light along the beaches for the next few days as well, which means near the water it will feel warmer on sunny days. Seas will be calm as well.

Willapa Bay

“Temperatures will gradually moderate closer to what is normal for this time of the year,” the NWS said.

The week starts off with a heatwave for the extreme southern Oregon coast, around Brookings and Gold Beach. Tuesday will be as high 75 in some areas and linger at 71 on Wednesday. The entire southern half of Oregon’s beaches – from Reedsport southward – will see daytime highs in the low 60s and 70s through Monday. Sunny to mostly clear skies are predicted in that area for the week, with some chances of rain next Monday.

On the central and northern Oregon coast, highs will only reach into the mid to upper 50s for the week. Tuesday will be cloudy, while Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, moving to clouds and some rain on Friday. So far, the weekend looks to be mostly sunny or partly sunny during the daytime.

Up north, the Washington coast is likely to see daytime highs in the 50s and mostly cloudy through Friday, with some chances of rain on Friday. The weekend turns sunny for places like Long Beach or Westport, however, and again highs in the 50s.

Harris Beach, Brookings (courtesy OPRD)

