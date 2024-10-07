Wandering the Crevices of Indian Beach on N. Oregon Coast: from Cove to Caves

Published 7/10/24

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – For some, it's where a few movies were filmed: a splice of Point Break, the first Twilight flick and (rather erroneously) The Goonies. For others, it's a raved-about surfing spot. Still more, however, know it as a fave beach to hang on a visit to the Oregon coast.

Known as a Cannon Beach locale (though it's really not quite within city limits), Indian Beach is a scenic wonder and a half, chock full of finds and little features that can be captivating. Or it's just a fab place to chill.

At the northern end of Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park, another 1.5 miles after the main section of the park, you'll find this crescent-shaped beach filled with cobblestones up beyond the tideline, where a there's a lovely view of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse and where numerous rocky shapes stand and get slammed by large waves. At the cove's southernmost end, you can amble over massive boulders and reach more rock slabs to sit on, perfect for watching the water rage against other stone globs 'n blobs that dare stand against it.

Indian Beach is really a rocky semi-circle is enclosed by two headland areas, with maybe a quarter mile worth of walkable area. The northern end contains a decent set of tidepools and some funky crevices in the walls - accessible if the tide is out enough. It's almost like a showcase of hidden caves at times, taunting you with their inaccessibility.

Be careful here, however: sometimes tides the ocean levels are high enough the place doesn't really exist, or at least it's a fatality waiting to happen. If winter or spring storms are at play, forget about heading down there. The US Coast Guard has been called here for rescues plenty of times over the last two decades.

Instead, stick to that viewpoint above it. In any conditions, that viewpoint is a gem, anyway. A picnic table and grassy area offer plenty of photo opps – maybe even more than if you stuck to the sands below.

Or are there really sands down there? That depends.

During much of the year, Indian Beach is mostly covered with stones and doesn't have much in the way of flat sandy areas, so it's not the best spot for lying around. Fall, winter and spring tidal action keeps the place rather scoured out and thin. Yet it is undeniably beautiful and cozy, and certainly way more hospitable during the summer when high sand levels push the tides out and widen the beach.

In the distance is a curious rock structure with a hole in it. This is now sometimes known as Goonies Rock because of the early '80s cult flick, but it wasn't actually featured in it. No, that was actually a spot in California, not the Oregon coast. One of the key scenes was filmed in another part of Ecola State Park, however, just to the south at the headland.

In the first Twilight installment Indian Beach is pretty obvious, though it's depicted as a spot on the Washington coast. A crowd scene at the end of the first Point Break movie was filmed here. (The area also saw a murder in the late 1990s)

One of the big features of the beach is gazing out at mysterious Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, the closest you can get to the distant historical landmark.

This spot is also one of the trailheads going over Tillamook Head, towards Seaside. You lop off a mile or more off that hike if you enter the trail here.

Insider tip: wanna see something really freaky on that hike? A ways between here and Seaside you'll encounter the old World War II radar bunker.

Also see: Almost Aerial on the Oregon Coast: Dizzying Pullouts and Lookouts - What you don't expect at Gold Beach, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Yachats.

You'll find Cannon Beach on the north Oregon coast, just south of Seaside, and about 75 miles from Portland. To the south of Cannon Beach are several other wondrous little beaches such as Hug Point and Arcadia State Park, as well as Arch Cape. Another ten miles south and you hit the once-hidden treasure town of Manzanita, now it's own little legend.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

