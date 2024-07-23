Walks, Adventures, Hikes Planned on Oregon's Tillamook Coast, Around Oceanside, Netarts

Published 7/23/24 at 5:15 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oceanside, Oregon) – An interesting and rather unique few weeks of events are coming up on Oregon's Tillamook Coast region, as Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS unfolds a series of hikes, walks and outdoor adventures in and around Cape Lookout in the Netarts / Oceanside area. Late July and August go some new places for the group and its Explore Nature series. (Cape Lookout State Park / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The events are led by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations. These meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more about Explore Nature at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Take a gander at what fills the summer on the north Oregon coast.

Wednesday; July 24th, 8:00 am - 4:00 pm. Registration is open. Explore the Spit with Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Bird Alliance of Oregon, and Oregon State Parks on the Hike Netarts Spit / Gilded Hike, which focuses on Snowy Plovers, dunes, and beach finds. This 13-mile round trip hike offers an opportunity to learn about the threatened Western Snowy Plover and Oregon’s coastal ecosystem. Participants will have the chance to observe Snowy Plovers and other coastal creatures along the way.

Sunday; July 28th, 1:00 pm, Cape Lookout State Park. Registration is open. Stewardship Days provide opportunities to give back by working to maintain natural areas and restore healthy coastal landscapes. Volunteers can lend a hand on various projects that restore natural areas and promote responsible recreation within this amazing coastal habitat. Projects may include invasive plant removal, native plant seed collection, restoration planting events, beach access improvements, trail maintenance, and plant and wildlife mapping. These activities are designed to accommodate a variety of skill levels, and families are welcome to participate.

Saturday; August 3rd, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Cape Lookout State Park. Registration opens soon. Join Oregon State Park Rangers and Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS staff for the Hike Netarts Spit / Beach Discovery Walk, a fun, family-friendly hike on the beach and around Cape Lookout State Park and the Netarts Spit. This relatively easy, two-mile walk offers an opportunity to learn about the importance of this natural area, the changes happening along the coast, and how we can be good stewards of the environment.

Sunday; August 4th, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Cape Lookout State Park. Registration opens soon. This time there's a live gig involved as well as walking around the natural splendor of this attraction. The event is called Ofrenda A Nuestra Oceano Sanador. It's a day of art, culture, music, dance and the environment.Join Huehca Omeyocan, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Oregon State Parks, OSU Extension, and the Juntos Afuera Program for an inspiring day with Opportunities to explore, learn, celebrate, and act for the ocean.

Monday; August 5th, 7:30 am - 10:30 am. Registration opens soon. Sustainable Clamming on the Bay. Organizers say you'll get to learn much about clam populations, clamming and clamming etiquette. It happens with WEBS and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Participants will learn about the role of shellfish in bay health, the types of clams in the bay, the best and most sustainable methods for harvesting wild shellfish, and the current research on trends in clam size and biomass,” WEBS said.

Get more information including event times, locations and find links to register for these events at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events MORE CAPE LOOKOUT BELOW

Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted