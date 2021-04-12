Victorian Holiday at Lighthouse BnB Returns to Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured holiday features returns: Heceta Lighthouse B&B's Victorian Christmas. It happens at the little home by the sea December 11 - 12 and December 18 - 19 from 4 to 7 pm. (Photos courtesy Heceta Lighthouse BnB)

The lighthouse keeper's quarters at Heceta Head near Florence has been a famed bed and breakfast for decades, and since the ‘90s its Victorian Christmas Open House has been an integral holiday celebration for this part of the central Oregon coast. Now, it's marking its 25th year of the Yuletide festivities

Each evening local performers will share a variety of holiday favorites. Coastalaires, Marty Adams, Takako Klampe, Hammers and Whistles, Robbie Dee Woody, Nyah, and RosaMundi Celtic Trio are some of the talented musicians who will be performing at the historic Keeper's House. Even Santa will be visiting to welcome children of all ages.



“Things will be a little different this year to protect our volunteers and the community,” said Misty Anderson, publicist for the event. “To provide space for social distancing, we will permit only 30 people at a time in the home. Food and beverages will not be served. Facial coverings will be required indoors.”



Guests are encouraged to take a night time walk to the lighthouse, so bring a flashlight. This is will be a prime opportunity to watch the lighthouse beams rotate overhead, which always creates a truly magical atmosphere and experience.



Entry to the Keeper's House is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Parking is available at the Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic View Point, just below the Keeper's House, for $5 per vehicle. A free shuttle bus, offered by Coldwell Banker Coastal Real Estate, will take visitors from the park right to the front door. Or bring warm, rainproof clothing and a flashlight so you can enjoy the beautiful walk up from the beach to the festivities.

You can support the historic Keepers' Home by entering the holiday raffle (online or in person) and win a free night's stay at the Bed & Breakfast, as well as stellar prizes from local artists and businesses. The Heceta Lighthouse Gift Shop will be open and filled with special lighthouse gifts for Christmas shopping opportunities of visitors.

These central Oregon coast celebrations were especially legendary a couple decades ago, when the lighthouse held Christmas caroling events in the form of a holiday walk up to the lighthouse. With dozens of people holding candles or flashlights while singing their way up to the Heceta Head Lighthouse, it was one striking and memorable happening.

For more information visit www.hecetalighthouse.com or contact the Heceta Lighthouse B&B at (866) 547-3696 or email keepers@hecetalighthouse.com.



The Queen Anne style Keeper's House will be decorated inside and out with festive Victorian holiday decorations December 1 through January 3. If you are unable to attend one of the Christmas Open Houses, you can still enjoy the lights by visiting the state park, booking a private history tour at 866-547-3696, or by reserving a room.

