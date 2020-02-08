Tuesday Night Outdoor Markets Liven Up Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 08/02/20 at 7:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There's something in Lincoln City that's simply THE new thing – a new thing to do in the central Oregon coast burgh. It's called the Tuesday Night Thing, and it's a new, mask-required to-do that takes place – you guessed it – on Tuesday nights, hosting food, arts, crafts and other intriguing items of local origin.

It all takes place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC), running from July through September. The finds at this breezy, coastal market place will change with the public pandemic mandates as well as the season. Hours for the TNT will be 4 - 8 pm, with the first hour (4 - 5 pm) reserved for the most vulnerable populations.

“In other cities, Tuesday might seem like an odd time for an event,” said Niki Price, executive director of the LCCC. “But we are a tourist town, and Tuesday night IS the weekend for many people in the hospitality industry. We're all looking for ways to enjoy ourselves while we keep our distance, and we thought that an outdoor market might be just the thing.”

Observing the latest in state and local safety guidelines, the LCCC intends to offer a variety of vendors from the Oregon coast including baked goods, soaps, produce, hand-crafted gifts and hot food options. Attendance will be limited to ensure the safety of both vendors and patrons. Nonprofit booths are welcome. Live music may be introduced when the state and county guidelines allow.

“The Tuesday Night Thing is a new program, inspired by the need for safe outdoor entertainment for Lincoln City residents as well as the need for vendors to reach their customers,” Price said. “Management will be making the best decisions we can, based on the best information available. We look forward to creating a fun, casual evening market for our community to enjoy.”

To learn more about the TNT or become a vendor, call the LCCC at 541-994-9994.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

More Lincoln City Finds

Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean. Some rooms sleep as many as six. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside. Each suite contains ?separate bedroom, full kitchen, TV in the living room and each bedroom, DVD player. Each decorated in unique way, you may find: hardwood floors, wi-fi, library ceiling, fine cabinetry, books and games, pillow top beds, massaging shower head, an office area, sleeper sofas, cable TV. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com

The Shearwater Inn. Upscale hotel, ocean views. Spacious rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, decks, easy beach access, outdoor hot tub, many dog friendly. Flat Screen TVs, DVD Players, Wi-Fi, some full kitchens. Some king beds, hide-a-beds. All w/ coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave and a hair dryer, Complimentary continental breakfastm hosted wine social. About three miles from Taft and Siletz Bay, quick drive to Outlet Mall. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted