Tues Snow: Maybe More on Oregon coast than Inland - Coast Range Travel Issues

(Oregon Coast) – The possibility of more snow on the beaches than inland? That could well be as northwest Oregon gets some snow this week. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

A rather heavy amount of snow is coming to the Oregon Coast Range, causing a Winter Storm Watch for the passes to the beaches. There's a decent chance snow will make it to the beaches on Monday night and Tuesday, while valley portions of the state such as Portland or Eugene may see an inch or more.

There may be a chance on the southern Washington coast as well, but the northern part of the coastline will not.

The southern Oregon coast will not see any traces of snow, but waves in the entire region look to be picking up into something substantial on Tuesday, making for a good time to visit dramatic places like Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said to expect some of this snow event to occur in the northwestern corner of the state even on Monday.

“Colder air filtering into the region will drop snow levels to 1000 ft or possibly lower by late Monday evening, promoting a rain/snow mix or even a changeover to light snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning,” the NWS said.





For Portland and the valley lowlands, the NWS said there is a good chance for an inch of snow on Tuesday morning, affecting the commute for many. Interestingly, the northern Oregon coast could wind up with more white than the I-5 corridor, as the NWS said some models “suggest higher chances of 1 inch or more of snow along the coast than it does in the Willamette Valley.”

On the Coast Range passes, as much as 8 inches of snow are possible above 1000 feet, which is much of Highway 18 and Highway 26. Some 8 to 16 inches are possible above the 2000-foot mark, where the summits on Highway 26 lie.

“Travel could be very difficult. Expect very limited visibility during periods of heavier snow, particularly at night,” the NWS said.

For the entire Oregon coast and south Washington coast, offshore waves will be rising on Monday and Tuesday, up to 20 feet, the NWS said.

This could bring dangerous surf conditions to beaches and rocky shelves. However, at the least, many rocky areas known for their displays should be going in full force, such as Rodea Point by Depoe Bay, Yachats area, Washington coast's Cape Disappointment and Shore Acres by Coos Bay.

