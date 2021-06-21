Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Mystery of the Tube-like Find You Might Make on Oregon Coast Right Now

Published 06/21/21 at 4:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Mystery of the Tube-like Find You Might Make on Oregon Coast Right Now

(Seaside, Oregon) - It's not necessarily a rare find, but it's certainly not commonplace either, and it's causing quite a few folks to scratch their heads. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

There have been a few scattered reports up and down the Oregon coast of odd little clusters of white tubes, or as some have described them, “worms.” Among those to point out the curious finds are the Haystack Rock Awareness Program in Cannon Beach. One of their crew found a handful in recent days.

They are egg casings – and sometimes if they're still vital you can see the teeny, tiny embryos in there. When they're in this particular shape and configuration they're squid egg casings.

Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe has dealt with them numerous times over the last decade.

“These strange gelatinous tubes are squid eggs,” she said. “Squid form large schools and lay their eggs together on the bottom of the seafloor. Each female may lay up to 12 egg capsules and each egg capsule has between 180 and 300 eggs developing inside. As the eggs develop you can actually see the baby squid moving while still in the egg. When they hatch they are about the size of a grain of rice.”

In recent years, the Seaside Aquarium has had them on occasion, hatching them in the aquarium. Some are from a creature called the Opalescent squid (Loligo opalescens), which can reach up to 11 inches in length. They are found from Mexico to northern British Columbia and come into shallow waters to spawn.

“During the spring and summer large schools of Opalescent Squid move into shallow coves and bays to mate, lay their eggs, and die,” Boothe said.

After that, the egg sacs automatically attach to each other, forming huge clusters. It then takes about five weeks for them to hatch.

Boothe said nature has a unique way of hiding these from predators: the capsules have no taste or odor.

Some of the photos of the near-hatched squid eggs at the north Oregon coast facility show the tiny creatures: you can see their dot-like black eyes. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

N. Oregon Coast, S. Washington Under Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday
Warnings for upper Wash from Sat - Mon; N. Oregon / S. Washington warning Sunday
Another Oregon / Washington Coast Oddity: Bundles of Crab Shells on Beaches
Bunches of crab shells that look like some massive die-off
Outdoor Concerts Return to Washington Coast's Waikiki Beach / Cape Disappoint...
Four free outdoor concerts at Cape Disappointment State Park in July and August. Astoria events
110 Temps Likely Reach Into Oregon Coast Range, Beaches in 70s
Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service
Curious Little Gelatinous Find on Oregon Coast Has Visitors Puzzled
A critter that goes by the official name Salpa fusiformis. Marine sciences. Washington coast
Shakespeare Plays the Oregon Coast Outdoors at Cannon Beach Summer Shows
Pacific Marine Heritage Center reopens to the public on July 1. Newport events
Mystery of the Tube-like Find You Might Make on Oregon Coast Right Now
Scattered reports of odd little clusters of white tubes. Marine Sciences
Intense History at Oregon Coast's Ecola State Park: Murder, Landslide, Explorers
This beautiful blend of forest and ocean has a storied past, a rather unique history. Cannon Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted