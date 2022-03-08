Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton

Published 08/03/22 at 5:55 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton.

In Florence, expect traffic delays crossing the Siuslaw River Bridge at night starting today (August 3) through August 5. Traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

ODOT said delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Crews are replacing the span locks in the lift spans of the central Oregon coast landmark, the big pins that lock the center of the lift spans together when the bridge is down.

While most delays will be short, one hour long closure could occur each night, if needed.

Pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will have access through or around the work zone.

At Warrenton on the north Oregon coast, Highway 101 will have some interruptions this week, taking place at the OR 104 and Perkins Lane junction. There will be detours in place, ODOT said, and a lane closure on Perkins using SE Dolphin Road.

ODOT did not indicate how long this would be going, only that it would be starting up this week.

“Expect construction noise, lane closures as needed, delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone,” ODOT said.

A new detour will be in place this week in the north Oregon coast town, where Northbound U.S. 101 traffic will share one lane and Perkins Lane will close at the intersection. You can detour on U.S. 101, SE Dolphin Road and Perkins Lane to get around the closure.

“We’re working during the daytime making safety improvements to the U.S. 101, OR 104 and Perkins Lane intersection,” ODOT said. “The final intersection will have a concrete separator, allowing right turns onto and off of all roads but only a left turn onto OR 104 off of U.S. 101.”

Once that is done, they will begin constructing the concrete median on Highway 101 at that intersection. During this time you will not be able to turn left onto or off of U.S. 101, OR 104 or Perkins Lane. You can use the detour route to get around the area by taking U.S 101 and Fort Stevens Highway Spur.

