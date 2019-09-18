Sleek in Rockaway Beach: Oceanfront Secret of Oregon Coast's Tradewinds Motel

Published 09/18/2019 at 4:33 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Along a back road in the north Oregon coast hamlet of Rockaway Beach sits a motel that’s a bit off the beaten track. Yet it’s oceanfront, and its slightly Adobe-styled exterior seems to scream quaint and “welcome,” while even more surprises hide therein. Dig a little deeper into the Tradewinds Motel and you’ll discover it’s an inexpensive option as well, boasting prices pleasantly below many of those with similar amenities.

The Tradewinds is a bit of a secret, really.

The inn is run by Neil Patel and his family, a native of India who speaks numerous languages and seems to know a little something about a wide range of disciplines, from science to history and more. Not only congenial but even rather charming, he provides excellent customer service at the hotel as well as engaging conversation. From egghead to a good sense of humor, Patel is simply one fun dude at the helm, checking you in.

He’s also a great photog: he’s shown off some striking photos of trips to his homeland before.

Once you check in, however, another kind of scenery begins.

The interiors were redone last year with eye-popping results. Sleek, even futuristic vibes come to the fore with the new furnishings, such as the angular lamps that look like modern art pieces. Dark, near-black wood creates a powerful vibe in objects like the headboards or the desks and tables. Slick white walls round out the feel.

It was a remodel at this Oregon coast near-legend that had longtime patrons flipping out, according to Patel. All new furniture, beds, carpets, linens, curtains, along with remodeled decks came – as did kitchens, eventually.

Beforehand, the motel had a brownish carpet, slightly pink chairs, blue hide-a-bed sofas and bedspreads with still different colors.





“Nothing matched,” Patel said with a laugh. “Now everything is themed to the ocean. The carpets are now black-gray with a little white in there. It looks like waves you see in sand or waves in the ocean. It’s the theme of tradewinds, like they’re blowing the sand around. The carpets look like waves.”

Another beauteous feature is the new lamps. Adding more to the Jetson’s vibe are the actual outlets for charging your devices in the lamps, as well as small cubes which contain outlets sitting on the furniture.

Patel said the top sheets are white, also with wave patterns. The sofas, linens and some rooms are navy blue, while others are more a light blue. There was kind of an 80s feel, Patel said, but now it’s all very modern.





Most of the rooms at the Tradewinds Motel are oceanfront. Little patios on the bottom floor let you take in all that ocean air. Up top, balconies let you do it from glorious vantage points looking out over that mesmerizing part of the Oregon coast known as Rockaway Beach. Even more fun for some guests: large groups will love this place as you can combine and connect some rooms to host more of your brood.

All this sits a few feet from the sands, with a handful of steps granting you entrance. Summer, spring and fall’s Second Summer weather are of course a popular time, but winter here as its exceptional attractions. Come seriously high tidal surges during storms, you get to witness the ocean taking swipes at those rocks on some occasions.





Sand levels can drop quite low on this beach during winter, and up around the main wayside you may get to witness the emergence of a hidden shipwreck – parts of the Emily G. Reed show more and more these winters, after staying hidden beneath the sands for more than 30 years. It wrecked farther north about 100 years ago, and large chunks of its frame made it to different places. One larger section lodged just north of the Tradewinds Motel, and it largely disappeared by the ‘50s, only occasionally appearing until it dropped out of sight in the ‘70s. Then in the late 2000s it started popping up again, showing off its rusty bones.

Some rooms have a fireplace and some allow pets. There’s also a deluxe suite with a Jacuzzi. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com

Hotels in Rockaway Beach - Where to eat - Rockaway Beach Maps and Virtual Tours













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted