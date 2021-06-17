Art, Oysters and Brews Set for Rest of Summer on Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/17/21 at 6:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Toledo, Oregon) – Another fun and triumphant move towards normality to the Oregon coast, as an arts group out of Toledo – near Newport – returns with more of the Art, Oysters and Brews event series. The ART Toledo (the Arts Revitalization of Toledo) committee, in partnership with the Yaquina River Museum of Art's First Weekend art celebrations, are gearing up for the next installment on the first Saturday in July, with a third installment scheduled for August.

The festivities in Toledo take place from noon to 5 p.m. on July 3rd and August 7th at the corner of North Graham and South Main.

Art, Oysters and Brews features brewery tastings, local oysters, local musicians and art for sale. It's a unique opportunity to visit Main Street's Phantom Galleries and meet the artists displaying their work. Interested artists are invited to participate in the summer events by completing this form: https://forms.gle/8pygnBnqKXDFLsRS8. In addition, visitors can tour the other galleries that will be open at part of the celebrations.

"It was wonderful to see so many people come out to enjoy the live music, food and drink, artist booths, and to visit the art galleries at our First Weekend Art Walk and the initial Art, Oysters and Brew event," said Janet Runger, owner of the Crow's Nest Gallery and Studio. "Those who visited our gallery were able to see the fantastic, creative artwork of the 15 artists represented there. It's a place where old, forgotten objects find a new life as art."

Central Oregon coast resident Catherin Rickbone is the retired Executive Director of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and ART Toledo committee member. She characterized artists as the “second responders” during the pandemic, helping to heal hearts and souls.

“That was evident recently at the first ‘Art, Oysters and Brews' event on Toledo's Main Street,” she said. “One of the first public events in Toledo, the participating artists in the Arts Toledo project set the tone at art booths and contributed to the artwork in the phantom galleries. People strolled Main Street viewing artwork, enjoying food, music, and yes, even dancing. A welcome relief from the last 14 months.”

ART Toledo is also issuing a call for applications from local artists for the second installment of Toledo's Main Street Phantom Galleries. All artists interesting in participating should apply by July 7th. Applications are available online at this link.

Phantom Galleries are small, temporary art galleries created in vacant storefronts to allow visitors to enjoy the works of local and regional artists in a COVID-safe environment. The galleries will not only enliven Toledo's Main Street but will also showcase available street-level storefronts that are ripe for new business development.

“The Phantom Galleries have activated vacant storefronts on Main Street,” said Paul Schuytema, Executive Director of the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County. “Round two will bring even more artists and their work into Toledo, as well as showcase some great locations, ripe for business development.”

Each gallery has information about the artist, their displayed work and how it can be purchased, as well as the commercial space and its amenities. QR codes will allow visitors to scan and visit the artist's page on ARTToledo.com or learn more about the potential of the commercial spaces.

The Arts Revitalization of Toledo (ART) is a project launched by the City of Toledo and supported by local businesses, non-profits, the County and other stakeholders who are dedicated to revitalizing downtown to serve the needs of current residents and to reinvigorate Toledo's historic Main Street.

“This project directly aligns with our organization's mission to inspire travel and strengthen collaboration to create and steward a sustainable coastal economy,” said Jesse Dolin, a Destination Coordinator with the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. “It will help highlight Toledo's vibrant art community, drawing visitors to discover this off the beaten path, wonderful downtown experience; one full of art, culture, history, open public spaces, beautiful waterfront views.”

Future Toledo ART Toledo projects include art events, Main Street beautification work, outdoor dining and a new mural program. Already, the ART Toledo project has brought in over $60,000 in grant funds to support downtown beautician and the arts in Toledo. If you would like to learn how to get involved in Toledo ART, please contact Rachael Maddock-Hughes at rachael@sequoiaconsulting.org. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

