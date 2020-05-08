Those Tiny Places on Oregon Coast You Might've Missed: Florence, Manzanita, Warrenton

Published 08/05/20 at 2:04 AM PDT - Updated 08/05/20 at 2:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Those little places you passed by and didn’t even know it: they are in abundance. Along the coastline of Oregon, where beaches get bashed by wild wave action and rocky shores get slammed even more, the sites and delights you can accidentally drive past far outnumber the stuff you see. From enchanting yet minuscule B&B’s to fun and funky hidden beaches you probably weren’t aware of, there’s plenty to still explore – or at least keep your eye out for next time you venture to this area. (Above: Neptune Beach near Yachats, northern half)

Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint – south of Yachats. A pretty yet intriguing place, it sits in the middle of dense central Oregon coast forestland and it’s extremely easy to drive past if you’re not looking carefully. There’s two parts to this raging wonder: one is the northern, not-clearly-marked half, and the other just south of there truly tucked away behind heavy greens that has a more prominent sign.





There’s picnic tables, restrooms, a small patch of forest to wander in and access to a small, cobblestone beach (above). Around here, stoop in wonder over tidepools or check out the sea cave across from the southern side’s access. The northern half, more obvious as you round the big curve right after Cook’s Chasm, has a rocky half and a small cove half – both of which are chock full of delights and secret finds. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





Beaches of Manzanita. Neahkahnie Beach, Manzanita Beach: whatever you want to call it. It’s a serious killer time. There's nothing like standing on this strand and having to strain your neck to look up at Neahkahnie Mountain looming above you.

A wide and beautiful sandy beach fills the eye here. Although at the beach’s northernmost access – near Neahkahnie Rd. – it quickly becomes large cobblestones until it ends at the base of Neahkahnie Mt. some 200 feet down the way.

The most obvious beach accesses lie past its downtown and at the bottom of the main road, Laneda Ave. But there are numerous hidden ones south of there, between the homes, along the beachside roads. These eventually dead-end at a back entrance to Nehalem Bay State Park.

In this tiny town that's full of sensory pleasures (including those of culinary and shopping nature), wondrous new objects can pop up on the beach at sufficient minus tides. Depending on the amount of sand lying around that time of year, different rock objects appear on an otherwise smooth, barren beach. Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours

South Jetty Area – Fort Stevens State Park. Here, you’re at the very edge of Oregon. If you wander to the northernmost edge of the park you’ll encounter the South Jetty, where a viewing platform lets you see the waves fairly closely as they slam into the boulders and create a spectacular visual raucous. From here, you can also catch glimpses of Astoria across the bay, including ships so massive they’re mind-reeling.

Another interesting tidbit here is the lengthy trestle stretching across the water as you drive to and from the jetty. This cuts a curious diagonal across the landscape then stops sometime before the jetty, as if it were trying to reach it.

In fact, at one time it did. This trestle is what brought the boulders of the jetty to their resting place 100 years ago. Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours

