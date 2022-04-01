Tiny Yet Big On Oregon Coast Surprises: Arch Cape Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – On the north Oregon coast, one little village stands out in a big way. Teensy, weensy Arch Cape. Blink and you'll miss it, however. It's a fleeting blip as you pass along the highway between Cannon Beach and the Nehalem Bay area. Look for the Arch Cape Tunnel, then slow down.

Yet there's more to Arch Cape than just the village as well. It seems as if all these beaches here are hidden ones, with hardly any souls wandering most of them.

Start just south of the tunnel, for example. There, you'll find the very clandestine Falcon Cove, nicknamed "Magic Rocks Beach" by some locals because this landscape of mostly ocean-polished cobblestones makes a funny, rattling noise as the tide disturbs them. This area is only acceptable to wander during calmer conditions and highly dangerous during storms. Even the cliff above it isn't necessarily safe during these conditions, as people have been swept up before when they thought they were high enough away from the raging winter waters.

When summer and more placid conditions come, however, it's a non-stop scenic powerhouse.





Arch Cape itself is an oft-deserted wonder, with a pair of sea stacks hugging a slightly hidden cove, only accessible at low tides. During many winters, sand levels drop here quite a bit, revealing something amazing. There are stumps from 4,000-year-old forests tucked away under these sands in some areas, including right near the main access (by the tunnel) as well as up by Hug Point.





In summer, this is an outstanding spot to look out for glowing sands (bioluminescent phytoplankton), because the beaches are pitch black at night. It's a north Oregon coast spot that's full of layered discoveries.

Further north, you'll find the varied treasures of Hug Point, with its sea caves, waterfall, the remnants of a road going around the headland and records of ancient tribal carving in the cliff face right around the road. Most of this, however, is only accessible at moderate to lower tides.





It's a north Oregon coast favorite most people know, but it has its hidden vantage points above. There's a vague trail running through the brush around the back side.

Just north of there, Aracadia Beach provides a great vantage point to watch storms hit this beach and its rocky structures. Or at lower tides, venture around the point to see tidepools, a huge sea cave, and glimpse the vast stretch of sand between you and Cannon Beach's rocky landmarks in the distance.

