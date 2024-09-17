Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Oregon's Tillamook Coast Now 'Destination Verified' for Accessibility

Published 9/17/24
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Roving and roaming around the north coast of Oregon is officially a little easier.

The Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) has just announced a proud achievement: the Tillamook Coast has been awarded the prestigious "Destination Verified" status by Wheel the World - a groundbreaking travel-tech start-up committed to enhancing accessibility for people with disabilities and seniors. This accolade follows an extensive survey of 30 sites along the Tillamook Coast, spotlighting the region's unwavering dedication to providing inclusive and accessible experiences for all travelers.

Areas like the Rockaway Big Tree Boardwalk are a stellar example, where the 1.2 miles of trail around a primeval Oregon coast forest are accessible to all.

Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Netarts and Pacific City all have motorized beach chairs to lend out, enabling those with walking difficulties to actually hit the beach as never before.

Rockaway Beach recently installed some 4,400 feet of all-weather walkway, some of which goes over a creek near the main beach access downtown. It not only beautifies the area but enables wheelchairs to move more easily over a larger area. Coming soon will be a beach wheelchair that allows greater accessibility to these sands; its home near the access was recently built.

Garibaldi will soon be installing ADA sidewalks in the area, and the depot at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will get some handicap-accessible improvements. There is already a wheelchair lift at the railroad's Garibaldi station, allowing wheelchairs onto the train ride.

Dan Haag, Director of Trails, Outdoor Recreation, and Accessibility, shares his enthusiasm: "Achieving the 'Destination Verified' status from Wheel the World is a significant milestone for the Tillamook Coast. We're resolute in our mission to ensure that everyone, regardless of their mobility needs, can explore and fully enjoy all the wonders our region has to offer."

So, what exactly does this status signify? It's a seal of approval - a beacon for destinations that actively prioritize accessibility. For travelers with disabilities, it means peace of mind and a guarantee that seamless, worry-free experiences are going to be part of your trip to the coast. By joining the ranks of global destinations that champion inclusive travel, the Tillamook Coast has solidifies its reputation as not just being a welcoming haven but also forward-thinking.

Behind the scenes, Wheel the World's proprietary Accessibility Mapping System (AMS) app, wielded by trained mappers, meticulously collected detailed accessibility information from various sites across the Tillamook Coast. Curious travelers can now explore personalized travel options tailored to their specific requirements via Tillamook Coast's dedicated accessible travel web page at wheeltheworld.com/accessible-travel/usa/oregon/tillamook-coast.

For more information on Tillamook Coast’s Wheel the World partnership, visit www.tillamookcoast.com/wheel-the-world.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

