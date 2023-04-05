Tidepool Guides Return to Central Oregon Coast for Summer, Yachats Area

Published 05/04/23 at 4:44 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – Back again on the central Oregon coast after an initial run last year that was quite successful, the Tidepool Ambassador Program in the Yachats area is poised for more tidepool fun and a rugged way of dropping some science on you this spring and summer. The program is a set of free events for residents and visitors that showcases the amazing biodiversity of the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve. (Above: Bob Creek tidepool life, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

You'll join expert local tidepool guides to explore the richly populated watery holes of Heceta Head, Bob Creek, Cape Perpetua Marine Gardens, and Yachats State Park. A new world of colorful denizens from the deep will emerge and you will be privy to some of the more intensely beautiful sights of the region, with first-hand explanations from local experts: the Tidepool Ambassador Volunteers.

You must register by May the 10th at noon via EventBrite. Tours will be limited to 10 people. The series goes all the way through the summer into August, and are all done in conjunction with the lower tides of the year.

“For those who prefer to tidepool on their own, or if space is no longer available, can engage with our trained Tidepool Ambassador Volunteers,” organizers said. “Volunteers will be stationed at these locations to provide information about the Marine Reserve and tidepools, species identification guides (in English and Spanish), and promote beach safety, stewardship, and etiquette.”



Heceta Head's beach

At Bob Creek, check out this almost bay-like beach area, packed with numerous tidepools and other interesting features. Heceta Head is a wild and varied place, all underneath the gaze of the magnificent lighthouse. At Yachats State Park, your hunt for the coolest tidepools will be accompanied by a wild and raging surf.

Each of the sessions spotlights a different area, often with two or three places featuring guides all on the same day.

Each tour is as unique as the tidepool areas themselves. You'll get at least one hour of guided exploration, then you can go exploring on your own or ask more questions of the Ambassador. Some sessions are limited to as few as five people.

“You will see the common inhabitants species such as anemones and urchins, but you get lucky with an octopus or nudibranch,” the group said.

Interested participants can visit the events calendar here (https://capeperpetuacollaborative.org/events/) to register for a guided tour after selecting date and location.

Last year was the first of the Oregon coast program and apparently quite a success, enough to continue this year.

“The Tidepool Ambassador program connects visitors to local volunteers with a passion for spreading awareness and promoting stewardship,” the group told Oregon Coast Beach Connection last year. “Volunteers have diverse backgrounds ranging from Yachats locals to retired educators. The Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve Ambassador Program aims to encourage visitors to embrace the significance of this wonderful place all around them.”

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted