Three Winter Wowers of the Washington / Oregon Coastline

Published 01/06/21 at 4:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Looking for a cheap show? Winter has the ticket along the Washington and Oregon coastline, with more wave drama and beach adventures than you can shake a chunk of seaweed at. (Above: Tillamook Rock Lighthouse near Cannon Beach in a storm, courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium)

Don't be a scaredy-cat and shy from Oregon’s and Washington’s wintry beaches. It's actually more fun than you may imagine to just wander the outdoors during one of those notorious squalls. You'll have to dress appropriately, of course, but you'll have the beach to yourself and see wonders you won't normally see. Besides, few things are more romantic than finding a bit of temporary shelter from the storm with your relevant other and having to cuddle for warmth and comfort.

This does not mean taking your life your hands, however. Stay off beaches when the alerts tell you to, or even if you see occasional waves coming close to the entrance. If there’s one, there will be another.

Digging a bit deeper, here's a look at three tempting options along the northwest shoreline.

Cannon Beach. Pristine sands surround the charming, art mecca known as Cannon Beach. A plethora of art galleries, shops and eateries reside here - all adorned with cedar siding - so there’s plenty of things to do indoors. Also, some of the most luxurious resorts and rentals on the entire Oregon coast make this place a unique visit.

Ecola State Park includes great views of the mysterious Tillamook Rock Lighthouse a mile offshore, a couple of secret beaches, and the surfers paradise known as Indian Beach. From here, though it’s not recommended in super high wind events, you may get to watch Tillamook Rock get pummeled by extremely large waves. Certainly, checking out the secret cove below the bluffs yields dramatic wave sights.

Just south of the town, there are a myriad of intriguing beaches as Highway 101 winds and twists above, showing off stunning viewpoints. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours



Westport, Washington - courtesy Experience Westport

Westport, Washington. There’s much ado about storms here, especially up against that famous (and maybe infamous) sea wall just inside the harbor. You cannot be here then – that’s what the Westport Viewing Tower is for. And it’s worth every breathlessness-inducing step as gargantuans like to pummel this place and you get a front row seat to the thunderous surf and the towering waves. It’s like fireworks made of water.

This little town on the Washington coast and its waterfront occasionally have some flooding during these events, further showing nature’s power here. There's also bundles of charming little shops and food spots to get lost in. More Washington Coast





Yachats. The sandy strands of tiny Waldport and the Alsea Bay eventually give way to the jagged basalt and wild surf of the village of Yachats. There's the ultra-convenient 804 Trail, where a one-mile, wheelchair accessible paved path snakes just above the dramatic shoreline. For such a small place, Yachats houses a remarkable number of amazing eateries.

Just south of town, there's the towering Cape Perpetua and a host of hidden beaches where tidepools outnumber the humans. However, winter – even in somewhat calm conditions – almost always creates wave chaos in these parts. It doesn’t take much for the Devil’s Churn to go bonkers, and most of Yachats’ rocky places put on a show any time of year. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





Cannon Beach

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

