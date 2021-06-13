Three Agate Beach Names on Oregon Coast: Gold Beach, Port Orford, Newport

Published 06/13/21 at 5:40 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Port Orford, Oregon) – Have you been to Agate Beach on the Oregon coast? Or how about Agate Beach, or Agate Beach? (Above: Tseriadun state park and Agate Beach, Port Orford, courtesy Oregon State Parks)

That's right, there's actually three spots on the coastline that go by Agate Beach (not unlike the fact there's three Haystack Rocks, it turns out). Newport's Agate Beach is most well-known, but the southern Oregon coast has two others: one near Gold Beach and the other within Port Orford.



To paraphrase King Crimson: I repeat myself when on the coast … I repeat myself when on the coast … I repeat myself when on the coast … I repeat. Sometimes Oregon has a way of renaming stuff with odd, confusing and amusing results.

Agate Beach, Curry County – Gold Beach. The southernmost of the Agate Beaches of Oregon sits directly north of Otter Point State Recreation Site near Gold Beach. To add more doubling up confusion, there are two Otter Point access areas: one is the headland / state park itself, the other is the official beach access a ways south of the point (A Tale of Two Otter Rock / Points on Oregon Coast). For Agate Beach, you'll want to park at the headland, then take the medium-sloped trail to this unique and craggy beach.

This one often hugs the shoreline closely, meaning there isn't always a lot of beach here, so don't attempt during high tides or storms. Other times, it's somewhat broad, with lots of grayish rock structures or boulders protruding interspersed with large grains of sand. At one somewhat broad area, there's a small pair of rocks at the tideline stuck close together: there was once a small arch here and at some point that cracked away leaving two blobs next to one another.

It is is known for agates as well.

Agate Beach, Port Orford. In actuality it's part of Tseriadun State Recreation Site, next to Port Orfords Head State Park. Featuring a large blob near the tideline and a section of blobs at its southern edge, this Agate Beach meanders on for quite awhile until it slowly morphs into yet another state park's boundaries. That southern part is like a hidden cove, with a massive stream running through and the rock structures creating one kind of tidepool wonder or another. Each surface is covered in some unique texture and rock mixture – stuff millions and millions of years old that tell a variety of geologic tales.

Atop the headland and the rise where the parking lot stands, magnificent views can be had, with one stunning snap of the camera after another possible. That dino-like rock structure just out to sea with the notch in it is called Kloqueh Rock, a name that inspires a need to find out what native story is behind that. In fact, the whole beach was once a thriving indigenous village.

This southern Oregon coast Agate Beach, also in Curry County, does indeed boast a ton of agates. There are times it's like walking on a dazzling carpet of tiny colored stones. It's one of the more legendary spots for this.

Agate Beach, Newport. Searching online for the other two Agate Beach's isn't easy. In order to actually find them you have to punch in “Agate Beach Port Orford” and Agate Beach Curry County,” and even then little comes up.

It's always this Agate Beach that dominates the scene, and what a scene it is. Newport's Agate Beach is a sprawling section of town, running about a half mile or more from the outer edges of Nye Beach to Yaquina Head. All of it soft, caressing sands and nary a rock until you reach the promontory.

These days, the name is a bit of a misnomer: there are no more agates here. However, until about the ‘60s there were apparently plenty of the rocky gems. They show up in droves now and again when sand levels get extremely low during winters with particularly wild storm action.

A little over 100 years ago the area began as its own community separate from town, including its own post office. Now, there's the official Agate Beach State Recreational Site (with that cool tunnel underneath the highway) and at least one other major access to the beach – and plenty of sand to wander effortlessly.







