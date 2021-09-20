N. Oregon Coast's Coaster Theatre Reopens with 'Dorian Gray'

Published 09/20/21 at 3:36 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Live theater has returned to one north Oregon coast hotspot, with the reopening of Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre Playhouse with the drama “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

The slow move back normalcy not without its restrictions, however, mask and vaccination requirements fully in place.

The play will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. Admission is $20; tickets can be purchased at the theatre box office (503-436-1242) or online at coastertheatre.com. Space is limited as seats will be socially distanced by groups.

The original was written by Oscar Wilde and here it is adapted by Gloria Gonzales, with that timeless supernatural tale of a young, beautiful man whose thirst for eternal youth corrupts him horribly. It centers around wealthy Dorian Gray, who is worried his youth and good looks will fade with time. After sitting for a portrait he curses at it, believing that one day it will haunt him by showing the beauty he has lost. In a fit of distress, he pledges his soul if only the painting bears the burden of age, allowing him to stay forever young. Thus, a pact with the devil is made.

This sets Dorian on a dark path that rots his soul while he keeps the appearance of youth and beauty through future decades.

Coaster Theatre Executive Director Patrick Lathrop directs the play. The cast includes Katherine Lacaze (Dorian Gray), Margo McClellan (Margaret), John Hoff (Lord Henry Wotton), Rhonda Warnack (Lady Henry Wotton), Terri Baier (Sybil Lane) and Margaret Hammitt-McDonald (Mrs. Lane).

Crew members include Colleen Toomey, stage manager; Judith Light, costumes; Mick Alderman, set builder and light and sound designer; Juan Lira, set painter; and Nancy McCarthy, light booth operator.

It's been 18 months since the Oregon coast landmark has closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, making this a special presentation for the renowned arts venue.



HIstoric and current photo courtesy Coaster Theatre



Yet precautions must prevail, so to ensure the safety of all, patrons must show proof that they are fully vaccinated when they enter the Coaster Theatre. They may display proof of vaccination with the original vaccination card, a legible copy of their vaccination card or a legible digital copy of their vaccination card in addition to a matching photo ID.

