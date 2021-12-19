Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Emotional Play 'Marjorie Prime' Comes to Central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City

Published 12/19/21 at 5:32 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Emotional Play 'Marjorie Prime' Comes to Central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A little bit of literary but emotional sci fi comes to the central Oregon coast in January. Lincoln City's Theatre West will bring to the stage Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison, a play set in the near future that is more about emotional impact on many levels than being mind-bending. (Play photos courtesy Lewis Smith of Photosmiths)

Marjorie Prime begins January 6, 2022, and will run through January 29, with shows at 7:30, except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, January 16.

Masks and proof of vaccination will be required, and seating will be limited to 45 for each performance to insure Covid-19 safety protocols will be maintained in the central Oregon coast venue.

Bonnie Ross, Robin Kirsch, Sean Prescott and Scott Ganyo star in this drama set in the not-too-distant future. Not recommended for young audiences.

Marjorie Prime takes place in an age where artificial intelligence is commonplace. It centers around 85-year-old Marjorie, whose memories have become jumbled and disconnected from each other at times, with the life behind her fading slowly into a haze. In comes a charming and handsome visitor named Walter, who is programmed to repeat Marjorie's life back to her, helping her slowly regain its intricacies. Harrison's play then explores the mysteries of human identity and what bits and pieces can technology replace. Or can it do so at all?

Over the course of the evening, Walter's true nature is revealed and more complexities of humans and AI are opened up, creating a quietly unsettling experience, a play which critics have said keeps you thinking afterwords.

Jordan Harrison was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Marjorie Prime, and he is currently well known as a writer for Orange is the New Black. Harrison's other plays include The Grown-Up (2014 Humana Festival), Doris to Darlene (Playwrights Horizons), Amazons and their Men (Clubbed Thumb), Act A Lady (2006 Humana Festival), Finn in the Underworld (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Futura (Portland Center Stage, NAATCO), Kid-Simple (2004 Humana Festival), Standing on Ceremony (Minetta Lane), The Museum Play (Washington Ensemble Theatre), and a musical, Suprema (O'Neill Music Theatre Conference). His children's musical, The Flea and the Professor, won the Barrymore Award for Best Production.

Call 541-994-5663 to reserve your tickets. For membership and volunteer opportunities, go to the website: https://www.theatrewest.com/membership.

Theatre West is at 3536 SE Highway 101, Lincoln City.

