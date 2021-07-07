Online Talk on July 21 About History of Oregon Coast Conservation

Published 07/07/21 at 5:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – An online talk on July 21 will take a look back at conservation efforts on the Oregon coast and the intricate moves and politics involved in keeping the state's beaches in this pristine condition. Held at 7 p.m., the virtual lecture brings author Chuck Johnson into the spotlight, creator of books such as Standing at the Water's Edge: Bob Straub's Battle for the Soul of Oregon.

The presentation is part of the 50th anniversary of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, a series of talks that look at the history and future of the Oregon coast.

Johnson's presentation is entitled “The Roots of Oregon's Coastal Conservation Legacy: Opportunities Taken, Opportunities Missed." This virtual event is free and open to all.



Johnson will explore Oregon's heritage in preserving coastal environments, with a focus on what was considered and accomplished in the 1960s in the fight over access and control of Oregon's beaches and coastal landscape, and what was ignored or neglected - and the implications of these choices and decisions on today's efforts to conserve our coastal heritage. There will be a discussion afterwards.

Charles K. (Chuck) Johnson currently serves as Program Director for International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), based in Boston, after nearly four decades as an activist, writer, and fundraiser at the local, national, and international levels. He is responsible for coordinating the international federation’s work on the medical and humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons and is also currently serving as administrative co-chair of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Chuck spent more than a decade working in the Oregon State Legislature and for Oregon non-profits in the 1970s and 80s. He was present while much of Oregon’s coastal environmental legacy was being created.

To learn more and access a registration link, go here: https://oregonshores.org/events/talk-coasts-environmental-history

For more information, contact Phillip Johnson, Oregon Shores’ executive director, at (503) 754-9303, phillip@oregonshores.org

Bandon, courtesy Manuela Durson





