Cannon Beach Stormy Weather Arts Festival Gears Up for Return

Published 08/08/21 at 6:42 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – For 34 years now it's been hot item in a cold, windy month on the Oregon coast. Cannon Beach's Stormy Weather Arts Festival is back and in person, as always in the first weekend of November. One of Cannon Beach's most popular shindigs, it combines music, food, wine and art into one big mishmash of creativity and repose. You get to immerse yourself in the town's creative culture, a place recognized as one of 100 best art towns in America.

Stormy Weather Arts Festival takes over this north Oregon coast hamlet on November 5 - 7. The whole weekend gives you the opportunity to meet renowned artists, see their latest works, watch them demonstrate their techniques, as well as catch a variety of gallery showings and performances.

On top of it all, there are a variety of safe gatherings, artist demonstrations, paint classes – and the musical shows are free, hosting regional musicians in outdoor venues throughout Cannon Beach this year.

The beach burgh is home to over a dozen art galleries. The festival will bring out some of their most successful national and regional artists – a unique chance to rub elbows with the some of the more interesting visual creatives around.

34 years, the Stormy Weather Arts Festival on the first weekend in November has been one of Cannon Beach's most popular events. You can immerse yourself in the creative culture that has long been a part of this community recognized as one of the 100 best art towns in America. The weekend offers musical performances and gallery events with the opportunity to meet renowned artists, see their latest works or watch them demonstrate their techniques.

Enjoy a variety of safe gatherings, artist demonstrations, paint classes, and catch free live musical performances with regional musicians at outdoor venues throughout the town.

Among the featured events:

Nov. 5. Stormy Weather Arts Festival (SWAF) Paint & Sip. It happens at 6 p.m., with one artist showing you through his creative process while wine is involved for those watching. Cost is $40. It happens at the Chamber Community Hall, 207 North Spruce Street.

Nov. 6: Music Around Town. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., check out live music by regional musicians at various outdoor spots: including Coaster Theatre Courtyard, Kiki's Courtyard, Sandpiper Square, and The Landing.

November 6 features another Paint & Sip at 6 p.m.

For the full list of galleries and their event details visit www.cannonbeachgallerygroup.com.

The featured festival artwork is “Coastal Nocturne” by Randall David Tipton.


Back in 1987, Tipton had his first solo show at the White Bird Gallery in Cannon Beach, and since then he has developed a highly original style. Hailing from Portland, Tipton works in both oil and water media. He studied under Richard Diebenkorn in 1985 in the master's class at the Santa Fe Institute of Fine Art. His work is still found at the gallery to this day.

More updates at www.cannonbeach.org/swaf.

