Published 01/01/21 at 12:05 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Wind, Surf Watches / Advisories for Oregon and Washington Coast

(Warrenton, Oregon) – A long stretch of heavy winds and big, dangerous surf are coming over the weekend, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a variety of advisories, watches and warnings for the southern Washington coast and the entire Oregon coast.

North and Central Oregon Coast, South Washington Coast: The NWS has issued a special weather statement for the region from Florence all the way up into the south Washington coast, announcing heavy winds and rains for Friday through Saturday night.

Southerly winds will be gusting into the 30s and 40s at times, while periods of heavy rain are expected Saturday.

“As usual, winds will be stronger on the coastal headlands and open beaches, with south winds 35 to 45 mph gusting 55 to 70 mph,” the NWS said.

For the same region - including Raymond, Long Beach, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Lincoln City, Newport and Florence, there is a beach hazards statement. The NWS said to look out for increased chances of sneaker waves through Friday night.

Meanwhile, seas offshore will remain high through the weekend, up into and beyond the 20-foot range. Extreme caution must be observed. Oregon Coast Beach Connection is advising people to stay off the beaches and stick to higher vantage points.

Southern Oregon Coast. A variety of warnings are in store for the areas south of Florence, including Reedsport, Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford and Gold Beach.

A high surf advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Sunday. Large waves of 25 to 30 feet are expected along the south coast.

“Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines,” the NWS said. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”

A high wind watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday. South winds of 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

“ Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS said. “Widespread power outages are possible.”









