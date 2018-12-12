High Surf Advisory: 25-foot Breakers on Oregon Coast Possible for Days

Published 12/12/2018 at 5:49 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – The bulk of the Oregon coast is currently under a high surf advisory, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) and in effect until 10 a.m. Big breakers around 20 feet to 25 feet high are happening now along the beaches, creating an urge for extreme caution if you’re thinking about heading out onto the sands.

On the flipside, there will be great storm watching happening now through at least Friday, although it’s likely more warnings will be issued then.

Earlier today, Whale Watching Center supervisor Luke Parsons said whale numbers have been zero for the day, with more than 20-foot waves hiding any hint of the creatures offshore.

The NWS said a powerful northwest swell is creating breakers up to 25 feet. All beach locations will be impacted by this.



Hazardous surf will cause waves to run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks, as well as toss logs or other debris onto low-lying accesses. Logs in the surf will be especially dangerous if you’re walking near the tideline.

To play it safe and get a good view, stick to the upper areas around rocky spots like Yachats, Depoe Bay, Oceanside or Pacific City. Viewpoints just south of Cannon Beach and above Haystack Rock should provide good wave action as well.

“A series of storms will cross the northeast Pacific today and continue through early next week,” the NWS said. “These storms will send significant westerly swells toward the Pacific Northwest coast resulting in a few periods of high surf activity. Additional events are possible Friday and Sunday through Monday. Details remain very uncertain about the latter events and will be refined as they draw nearer.”

Combined seas look as if they’ll lower to around 13 feet on Saturday, according to NWS forecasts, then start rising again that night. Predictions of 23-foot waves seem to be in the cards for the Oregon coast on Monday and Tuesday.

More storm systems are piling up offshore, and the NWS thinks it’s quite likely this pattern could continue awhile.

"The low will bring a cold front with stronger gales and possible storm force gusts across the waters on Friday," the NWS said. "Currently, there is no long term break in sight as additional systems line up across the Pacific well into next week."



