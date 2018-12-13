High Surf, Wind Warnings for Oregon Coast, Flooding - Continues Through Wednesday

Published 12/13/2018 at 5:09 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – A steady stream of storms, winds and gnarly seas appear to be in store for the Oregon coast through Wednesday, with some intermittent, slightly calmer periods. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has called for a high surf advisory through next week, a high wind warning for Friday, and it’s predicting flooding along the coast as well as inland areas like Portland.

It will be “wet, windy and warm,” the NWS said. But there is brief good news for comet and meteor hunting - tonight only.

A series of storms is gearing up to hit the region, creating significant ocean swells.

Currently there is a high surf advisory for the Oregon coast in effect from 9 a.m. on Friday until 10 p.m., bringing the possibility of 25-foot waves and plenty of sneaker wave danger. Bigger wave height is expected later in the week and weekend.

A high wind warning is in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday for the beaches and headlands. South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are possible. Winds in Oregon coast towns will not be as heavy.

The NWS issued a special weather statement saying heavy rains are coming early in the week, bringing the possibility of flooding to some regions of northwest Oregon – including Portland – while the worst will be in the coast range, Willapa Hills of Washington and the western Cascades. Two to five inches of rain are possible on Monday and Tuesday, while Wednesday may see more flooding after all this rain has piled up.

This series of storms will see a minor lull on Saturday, but Sunday through Tuesday will bring more rain, winds and certainly higher surf. However, the NWS said it’s too early to know the exact details of the Sunday through Tuesday events.

“We will be dealing with some significant long-period westerly swell arriving over the next several days,” the NWS said. “This will result in high surf conditions along the Washington and Oregon beaches. Even bigger seas are expected to arrive later in the weekend. This will likely result in high surf warning criteria being met, and we will be looking at the potential for some coastal flooding issues as well. With these long period westerly swells, sneaker waves are also a concern.”



Combined seas will be around 16 feet on Saturday, rising up to 20 feet on Sunday. Then Monday and Tuesday see a return of 25-foot breakers.

The one bit of good news: there are some cloud breaks tonight and overnight for the Portland area and the Oregon coast, which will mean it’s possible to see some of the Geminid meteor showers. Look to the skies after 8 p.m. See Meteor Shower, Comet Above Oregon and the Coast - Sort Of

