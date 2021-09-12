Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Maybe Win Prizes Helping Clean Up Central Oregon Coast Through Surfrider

Published 12/09/21 at 12:52 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Maybe Win Prizes Helping Clean Up Central Oregon Coast Through Surfrider

(Newport, Oregon) – It's winter on the central Oregon coast and these beaches need a good cleanin'. Winter debris has left many beaches in Lincoln County with bundles of debris, especially the manmade stuff that isn't good for the ocean in the first place. (Photo courtesy Newport Surfrider: plastic debris covering Otter Rock in recent years)

In comes a winter-long event of cleanups from Lincoln City down through Seal Rock and beyond as the Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation brings you the possibility of winning surf goodies if you turn beach trash.

Surfrider is hosting beach cleanups each second Saturday of the month, December through February, and as an additional incentive to keeping these local beaches clean, volunteers will also be entered to win monthly prizes donated by the surf shop partners and the Surfrider Foundation. The grand prize will be a 7'6” Lib Tech Pickup Stick Surfboard donated by 10 Barrel Brewing.

The local Surfrider has teamed up with North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson's Sanitary Service and Lincoln County surf shops in this effort to clean central Oregon coast beaches. Look for the cleanup sessions on December 11, January 8 and February 12.

To participate, volunteers can use their own supplies or pick up bags and gloves at the following area surf shops:

ZuhG Life Surf Shop, 3219 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City

Pura Vida Surf Shop, 845 1st St., Otter Rock

South Beach Surf Shop, located in Aquarium Village 3031 Ferryslip Rd #619, South Beach

Volunteers are welcome to pick up trash at any of Lincoln County's beaches on these dates each month, and can then subsequently drop off their debris at any of the partner surf shops before 2 p.m. In doing so, you will receive a ticket to be entered to win the grand prize.

On top of it, the Newport Surfrider will hold a drawing each month for a monthly prize, which will be announced through their newsletter. All volunteers will be entered to win the grand prize surfboard following the last clean up in February.

