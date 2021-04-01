More Wind, Surf, Landslide Alerts for Washington / Oregon Coast

Published 01/04/21 at 7:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – Another round of wild and wacky weather is set to hit the Oregon coast and Washington coast, with the National Weather Service (NWS) extending old alerts or issuing new advisories. Landslides, flooding, high surf dangers and high winds are again in store for the region, with advisories or warnings into Monday and Tuesday. (Above: Washington's Cape Disappointment, courtesy Kris Hurrl)

These alerts can change between various areas of both states’ coastlines.

Southern Oregon Coast. A high surf advisory for Coos, Douglas and Curry counties has been extended to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The NWS said breaking waves of 22 to 28 feet are likely, giving cause for great caution along the beaches around and between Coos Bay, Bandon and Gold Beach.

For the same area, a high wind warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Monday. South winds 25 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected.

“Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS said. “Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Along the southern coast, the NWS said there is an increased chance of streams and rivers flooding over Monday and Tuesday, although widespread flooding is not anticipated.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

North and Central Oregon Coast. The NWS issued another high surf advisory for the central and north Oregon coast through 9 a.m. Monday. The agency said there will be breakers 20 to 25 feet hitting the shoreline through Monday morning. These could be destructive to buildings and structures and certainly dangerous to humans. It’s advised to stay off the beaches and watch the drama from high vantage points.



Depoe Bay



The same high surf advisory is in effect for the south Washington coast, from Raymond southward. There are no high wind advisories from the NWS from Florence, Oregon up through the southern Washington coast, but ODOT has been issuing some road advisories because of wind, landslides and flooding, including wind issues atop Newport’s Yaquina Bay bridge.

See Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions to keep up on new issues

North and Central Washington Coast. While the south coast has the surf advisories, the northern two-thirds of Washington’s beaches have no official surf advisories.

There is a high wind advisory for the north and central Washington coast in effect until 4 a.m. Monday. This includes the towns of Neah Bay, Queets, Aberdeen and Forks, among others. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected.

The NWS also added there is an increased threat of landslides in western Washington, including areas other than the coastline. Recent heavy rains have inundated the soil and more rains are expected through Wednesday.

“Several minor mudslides were reported this weekend across the Olympic Peninsula,” the NWS said. More storm photos below:

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted