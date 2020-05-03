Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Supermoon for Washington, Oregon Coast: Major Fireballs Seen

Published 03/05/2020 at 1:28 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Supermoon for Washington, Oregon Coast: Major Fireball Seen

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – That full moon in March? Let's super size it! (Above: full moon casts a glow at Hug Point near Cannon Beach).

Get ready for an extra large moon in March, visible all over the Pacific Northwest, including the Washington coast and the Oregon coast. Meanwhile, a bright meteor flared over Oregon Wednesday night and officials are looking to find out more.

According to Jim Todd of Portland’s OMSI, it’s a supermoon this week and it will be the first of three in 2020. This one coming up on March 8 and 9 will be the second closest of the year.

“Supermoons are not rare,” Todd said. “At least two, or perhaps a half dozen, occur each year. So, this phenomenon is not unusual or unheard of.”

If the weather holds up, the beaches of Oregon and Washington will be particularly spectacular to view this as there’s little to no light interference. However, since the moon rises in the east and then sets in the west after morning light, the one thing that will be missing is the astounding sight of the moon straight out to sea, where it can cast a spellbinding glow and reflection.

Some areas to check out on the Washington coast include the beaches of the Olympic National Park region, where those enormous rocky spires can cast fascinating and gigantic shadows. Similar sights could be found on the southern Oregon coast around Bandon's Face Rock and Wizard Hat Rock. High vantage points along the Oregon coast like those at Cape Foulweather or Anderson’s Viewpoint near Oceanside will yield awe-inspiring sights with reflections in the ocean happening at different angles.

Todd said from the Portland point of view, the moon will officially become full on March 9 at 10:47 a.m., but this is during daylight and it will be below the horizon. However, from both ends of Pacific Northwest beaches it will appear full on March 8 and 9. Todd said this supermoon wil be at its perigee (closest to Earth) ar 10:33 p.m. on March 9, at a distance of 222,081 miles.

Come Monday, sunset around the northern Oregon coast and Portland will be about 7:09 p.m., but times will differ slightly on the southern Oregon coast and into the Washington coast. It will rise directly from the east at 7:22 p.m. that day and will be due south at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday - a good time to look for lunar reflections on the ocean. It then sets in the west well after dawn. At 10:33 p.m. you’ll be able to witness it at its closest to this planet.

OTHER TIMES / EXAMPLES Bandon, Oregon March 9: Moonrise at 7:15 p.m.; setting at 7:36 a.m. -- Olympia Washington, March 9: Moonrise at 7:21 p.m.; setting at 8:02 a.m.

“A full moon occurs in the middle of the lunar cycle of 29.5 days, and is recognizable by its near perfect spherical shape,” Todd said. “Technically speaking, the full moon only lasts for about a second. This difference cannot be seen with the naked eye. Without a telescope, it is difficult to distinguish between a moon that is 100% illuminated and a moon that is 99% illuminated. While the Moon may only be 100% full for about one minute, it looks “full” for about three days.”

The moon orbits around us in an ellipse that brings it closer at times and the farther away. It’s called an apogee when it’s at its farthest point from Earth, which is on average nearly 253,000 miles away. The closest point to Earth is called the perigee, which is an average distance of about 225,744 miles, Todd said.

“On average, the distance from Earth to the moon is about 238,855 miles,” Todd said. “During every 27-day orbit around Earth, the moon reaches both its apogee and perigee.”

During a supermoon it will appear 14 percent to 30 percent brighter than the typical full moon. Todd said that generally a supermoon is the term used for a full moon 90 percent or close to perigee.

Fireball Update: Numerous fireballs were seen Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, in inland Oregon and Washington and some on the coastlines of both states.

These updates from Jim Todd of OMSI:

"Bright fireball visible from Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, occurred on Wednesday, March 4 around 7:15 pm due southeast. According to the log, there were even earlier sightings reported between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm. Reports indicted fireball appeared moving eastward, lasted 2 to 3 seconds, and fairly bright. This is typical of a small fireball.

Then another fireball appeared around 12:50 am on Thursday, March 5th due westward, visible from Oregon coast and Tacoma, Washington. Reports indicated fireball appeared moving westward, lasted 2 to 3 seconds, and fairly bright. This is typical of a small fireball.

Weather then was partly cloudy over the valley. Reports like these are valuable to help determine reports of the fireball or meteor, and perhaps meteorite fragments if any. I have not received any direct reports from last night. Encourage anyone who saw the fireball to report it onto the AMS Fireball Log below. Anyone with Ring Nest, security cameras or dash cam are encouraged to send video clips.”

The group and other astronomy agencies are asking the help of the public to look at dashcam or security video if you see anything. See https://www.amsmeteors.org/ . Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Supermoon for Washington, Oregon Coast: Major Fireballs Seen
Get ready for an extra large moon in March, visible all over the Pacific Northwest, including the Washington coast and the Oregon coast. Sciences. South coast.
Freaky, Gooey Brown Waves Again on Washington, Oregon Coast, Video
These are usually phytoplankton called diatoms, which are the most common form of these plant-like critters. Sciences. South coast. Seaside Aquarium
Janthina / Violet Snails: Tiny, Rare Purple Weirdos of Oregon Coast
Janthina janthina, otherwise known as the Violet Snail, Storm Snail or even just the common purple snail. Sciences
S. Oregon Coast's Gold Beach Glass Float Drops Now 21 Years Old
Gold Beach has their glass float give away, called the Beach Treasure Hunt in Gold Beach
Highlights of Spring Break on Oregon Coast: Whales, Magic, Even Ghosts
From helping out the environment with the beach cleanup to whales, a magic fest and even ghosts. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Pacific City, events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, south coast, Yachats events
804 Trail Crazed Storm Waves - Yachats Virtual Tour, Oregon coast
Primarily rocky ledges that dare the waves to come at them
Sneaker Waves a Possibility Over Weekend on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
Words of caution for the northern half but no issues south
Insanely Cool Highlights of Three Capes Drive on N. Oregon Coast
Three Capes, a lighthouse, four (or so) tiny villages, a rollicking set of dunes and more fun secrets and discoveries. Pacific City, Oceanside events, Tillamook

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details