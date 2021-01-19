Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Longer Days, Sunsets After 5 Reveal Trippy Little Details for Oregon, Washington, Coastlines

Published 01/19/21 at 12:26 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Longer Days, Sunsets After 5 Reveal Trippy Little Details for Oregon, Washington, Coastlines

(Portland, Oregon) – Finally, the days are getting longer, and sunsets in inland areas like Portland, Eugene or Olympia, Washington, are now taking place after 5 p.m. as of Wednesday.

Portland gets to celebrate its first sunset after 5 p.m. today, but some places north are still a day or two away from that joyous marker. From here until June, days keep getting noticeably longer and the first sunset before 5 p.m. for the Portland area won’t happen again until November.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Yet on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, that’s already been the case. Indeed, some parts of the southern Oregon coast passed that point a few days ago.

All this brings up some intriguing little details about sunsets in the Pacific Northwest.

Today, Coos Bay is at 5:13 p.m., showing the southern Oregon coast has been over 5 p.m. for a bit already. Cannon Beach is already a few minutes after as well, but Portland reaches that point today.

Up on the Washington coast, Westport clocks in at a little after 5 p.m. as does La Push much farther north, but Seattle is still just a minute or two away under that five o’ clock mark. It has a day or two to go.

The online listings you find may not be the same from source to source. A listing for Cannon Beach could deviate slightly from website to website, but it’s usually within a minute or two of the other.

One aspect that already provides a twist is the fact sunsets happen a little later on the coastlines than in inland cities like Seattle, Portland or Eugene. Yet some sources will list the same sunset times for a beach town and its closest inland town. For instance, you may find Seaside with the same sunset predictions as Portland. Most I-5 corridor cities are at least 70 miles west, making the exact moment of that orb going away a bit later along the shoreline. That can be a difference of nearly 10 minutes.

While online sunset listings have improved in recent years, you will still discover quirks between locales and websites.

Another part of the hitch with sunset times in almanacs and other sources is that they often list that exact time of dusk going by a flat, featureless horizon. It doesn’t take into account SE Portland getting blocked by the west hills, for example.

Back in 2012, Oregon Coast Beach Connection tested the difference between Portland’s sunset time and Warrenton, discovering the beach was seven minutes later. However, the difference between the coastline and nearby valley cities can increase or decrease depending on where you are in the Pacific Northwest.

In any case, if you want a little extra daylight at the end of the day you might zip on over to the Oregon coast or Washington coastline. You’ll have at least a few minutes more than when you left.

Of course, this also means sunrise happens a few minutes later at the coast. Sometimes you just can't win when it comes to daylight.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

MORE PHOTOS BELOW












More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Snow for Passes to Washington / Oregon Coast; Possible Valley Flakes
As much as a few inches to the higher elevations of the coast range; light snow in valleys; beach snow not likely
The Striking, Brightly-Colored Nudibranchs of Oregon / Washington Coast Tidep...
One wild little beastie wears not only a myriad of bright, striking shades but incredible and different forms as well. Marine sciences, Seaside Aquarium
Cliffs of N. Oregon Coast's Cape Kiwanda Provide Wacky Fun, Strange Sights
Wonders never cease on top of the golden, weather-sculpted cliffs of Cape Kiwanda. Pacific City, Lincoln City, Oceanside
Neahkahnie Viewpoint Provides Fun History, Unsolved Mystery on N. Oregon Coast
Neahkahnie Viewpoint above Manzanita has been around almost 100 years, and there's a mystery
From Dino Bones to New and Moving Land Masses: Startling Oregon Coast Facts
The back story of these beaches is a weird one, and the weird stuff keeps happening. Marine sciences, geology, south coast, Cape Sebastian
Longer Days, Sunsets After 5 Reveal Trippy Little Details for Oregon, Washing...
Sunsets on the coastlines have been after 5 p.m. for a bit, and there's some odd science there. Weather
The Other, Lesser-Known Viewpoints of Cape Perpetua on Central Oregon Coast
Some of the best views in all of the Yachats area are just a little more down to Earth - or down towards the sea, that is
South Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodges: A Sampling of Spectacular
S. coast lodgings have a different character as well: a kind of rugged individualism. Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, Coos Bay, Winchester Bay, Reedsport

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted