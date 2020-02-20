West Wind Tidal Treasures Possible; How Much More Sun on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Expect one more day of warmish weather and bright sun along the Oregon coast, as the weekend gets rainy before the early week turns again to the blue skies.

This past week has seen some stellar weather along the coastline, and although chilly at around 50 degrees it has felt much warmer because of little to no winds. The extreme southern coast reached near 70 at one point. The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland and Medford are calling for one more day of this on Thursday but a return to fairly pleasant conditions around Monday or so after a weekend storm.

Get prepared to do more beachcombing and find wacky stuff the tide coughed up during recent storms, and some winds from the northwest and then from the west may bring a few more in the early week. Conditions could be favorable to finding some treasures.

For the northern half of the beaches, Thursday will be sunny and cloudless with highs in the low to mid 50s, while winds will be no more than 15 mph. Friday brings more clouds and partly sunny conditions with highs about 50.

As the weekend rolls in so does a minor storm and some heavy showers at times, especially on Sunday. By Monday, chances of showers still linger but that day through Wednesday look partly sunny. Again, highs will remain about 50.

On the southern half of the coastline – including Coos Bay, Bandon, Gold Beach, etc. - look for similar forecasts but slightly warmer temps.

Thursday could be up around the lower 60s south of Florence.

Friday will be sunnier down south than up north, with highs in the upper 50s. While the weekend gets plenty of rain there will be some appearances of the sun, according to the NWS. Monday through Wednesday look rainier and cloudier than the northern half but still considered partly cloudy.

Tidal conditions on both halves of the Oregon coast will be fairly mellow throughout the week, except around Monday which will feature some fairly large swells offshore in the 16-foot range. West winds are predicted then: this means your chances of seeing more fun objects pop up onshore are much greater. That includes the coveted actual Japanese glass floats. See Full Oregon Coast Weather

