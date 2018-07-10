Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

'Summer-like Winds' Coming for Oregon Coast, Portland Warms

Published 10/07/2018 at 3:54 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

'Summer-like Winds' Coming for Oregon Coast, Portland Warms

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; check for specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals beginning now or soon
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Deals begin soon
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms beginning now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials start in September
In Newport:
Specials and deals beginning
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – Both the Portland area and the Oregon coast (as well as Yamhill Wine Country) are looking at some rain and clouds for the first part of the week, then moving into days of plenty of sun and what appears to be another run of Second Summer for the beaches. In fact the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is talking about a “summer-like northerly wind pattern” for the late week and weekend along the coast.

For Portland, wine country and the Oregon coast, rain starts the week off on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will have some patches of fog either at night or in the mornings, while otherwise sunny and warm conditions happen after the fog dissipates.

Then comes a warm late week and weekend.

Around the Metro area, including Yamhill Wine Country, Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and with high temps in the low 60s. Starting Wednesday, the fog comes in at night, sticks around until early Thursday, then after returning at night disappears again on Friday. Temps on Friday and over the weekend will be around the mid 60s, while Saturday could hit the low 70s.

On the Oregon coast, the forecast is largely the same except temperatures will only get as high as the low 60s. However, with a warmer and lighter wind pattern expected this will likely mean really warm temps as you hit the tideline because of the low wind chill factor. Sands and the ocean always heat the air up.

The NWS said an upper level trough will be keeping the area wet until Tuesday.

“As this trough leaves the area Wednesday, so do the chances of precipitation,” the NWS said. “Wednesday afternoon through Saturday has an upper level ridge developing. This will significantly reduce any precipitation chances as well as produce a slight warming trend into the first part of next weekend.”

There are some small craft advisories currently in effect for the beaches, but waves will drop below the 10-foot mark for the rest of the week, the NWS said. See full Oregon Coast Weather.

Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

 

Oregon Coast Lodging

 







 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

'Summer-like Winds' Coming for Oregon Coast, Portland Warms
Rain and some fog the first half of the week, moving to sunny and warm
Difference Between Sun Dogs and Sun Halos: Lovely Oregon Coast Science
One of the more fascinating finds are sun dogs, moon dogs, sun halos or moon halos. Weather
N. Oregon Coast's Astoria-Megler Bridge Closes Completely for Three Hours
36th Annual Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk on October 14 from 8:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. Astoria events
Kooky Oregon Coast History: Lincoln City's Pixieland Part Two
Not all that history is normal stuff, however
Weird Tales of Pixieland, Central Oregon Coast History, Part I
The famed Lincoln City attraction seems more popular now than in its few short years
Finders Keepers, Kite Fest and Major Announcements from Lincoln City, Oregon ...
Kite Fest October 6 and 7, and something big with Finders Keepers. Lincoln City events
Historic Charms of N. Oregon Coast's Hillcrest Inn: a Seaside Tradition
One of Seaside's more stately and reverie-inspiring lodging delights
Beach Bummer: Razor Clamming on N. Oregon Coast Remains Closed
ODFW has postponed that restart due to stock assessments. Seaside, Warrenton

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details