Oregon Officials: Stay Home for Holiday and Away from Coast; Camping Announcements

Published 05/21/2020 at 6:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Memorial Day Weekend is typically among the highest density days for visitors along the Oregon coast, but this time coastal officials as well as various government heads are saying stay out of the region this weekend. Stay close to home is the message, and this means keeping clear of other major attractions far from home such as the Columbia River Gorge.

Meanwhile, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced it will be allowing camping in limited state parks as of June 9.

Travel Oregon, Visit Tillamook Coast and Governor Kate Brown sent out duplicate messages Thursday asking everyone to lay low for the holiday. While much has opened up already along the Oregon coast, the upper half – from Yachats to Astoria – won’t be starting up lodgings yet for a reason. All those areas, except for Astoria, open after the holiday because they don’t want a flood of people. Most state parks along the Oregon coast have opened (except for those in Clatsop County and Tillamook County), and most areas on the southern coast have opened up lodgings as well already.

However, according to Visit Tillamook Coast’s Nan Devlin:

“Our coastline is beginning the process of gradually and safely reopening our communities and economies,” she said. “With the Memorial Day holiday approaching this weekend, we ask you to consider celebrating in your local neighborhood this year.”

Early Thursday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown was joined by 26 mayors from across the state in urging all Oregonians, especially Portland metro area residents, to keep it local this Memorial Day weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This Memorial Day weekend, a backyard barbecue or a small family gathering is the best way to stay healthy as we build a safe and strong Oregon,” Governor Brown said. “If you want to get outdoors, find a place to hike or bike or paddle close to home. And, please, wear a face covering when you are around others.”



Devlin noted that much is still closed around Pacific City, even though lodgings kick things off in a week. Bob Straub State Park, Sitka Sedge State Park, Webb County Park and Whalen Island County Park remain shut for the time being.





Other major state parks in that county and throughout Clatsop County remain closed as well, including Oceanside, Cape Meares, Cape Lookout (the headland and the beach access), Manhattan Beach, Nehalem Bay State Park, Arcadia Beach, Hug Point and Fort Stevens, among others.

Seaside and Cannon Beach have opened their beach accesses, but they too are asking the public to stay away for the weekend. On the south coast, places like Brookings, Gold Beach, Bandon, Coos Bay and Florence all have lodgings and beaches in full access, but they are also asking the public to stay home.

To see the current list of lodgings and beaches see What's Open on Oregon Coast and What Isn't.



When it comes to camping starting back up, OPRD will be allowing camping in some state parks as of June 9, although none have not been decided upon yet. That will be announced around the of May. Even so, facilities will not be fully up and running and all kinds of measures to assure social distancing will be in place. Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

Sampling of Lodgings Opening Soon

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging . Oceanfront rooms may start at special prices, depending on month. Vacation Rentals and Romance Suites. Fireplaces, and your pet is welcome.1301 NW 21st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-662-2101. 541-994-2101. www.SeaHorseMotel.com











More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted