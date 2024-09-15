State Parks Taking Comments on Beach Camping Ban at South Oregon Coast's Brookings

Published 9/15/24 at 5:25 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Brookings, Oregon) – Oregon coast officials are examining a possible ban on beach camping at Brookings, and now Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking comment on the issue from the public. It would ban all camping on the beach within city limits (but not affect recreational, controlled camping in nearby campgrounds). (Photo courtesy Jim Choate / FlickR)

The proposed rule change comes about after various local residents from the Mill Beach area of Brookings filed a petition because of battling a growing homelessness problem on the beach. The group has concerns about how these issues may affect the marine ecosystem along this part of the south Oregon coast, as well as public health and safety. They also cited having to haul away large amounts of garbage and dealing with seeing people defecate on the beach.

Many have no trespassing signs on their property because of these issues, especially those residents with a beach access next to them.

Another problem there is that the restrooms at the beach have been closed for years.

The city council in Brookings has looked at a possible ban on beach camping before but never enacted one.



Brookings' Harris Beach State Park, courtesy OPRD

Meanwhile, local homeless advocates note the city has not invested in other ways to deal with the problem and is leaving the houseless with no choices. They also fear more violence as homeless people are crammed into smaller and smaller areas after they are kicked out of other sections of town.

Many towns along the Oregon coast have already banned camping on beaches through OPRD or their own legislation, but not all.

“Currently, overnight camping is prohibited on the ocean shore within the city limits of Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City, Newport, Bandon and Gold Beach,” OPRD said.



OPRD

Camping is currently prohibited on the ocean shore in Clatsop and Tillamook counties, under different rules within OPRD's division 30, which are Special Regulations Affecting Ocean Shores Adjacent to Coastal Cities within Oregon Revised Statutes. These also include special regulations affecting ocean shores adjacent to coastal cities. See Oregon Secretary of State Administrative Rules.

Public comments on this rule change will be accepted through October 15, 2024, and can be submitted online at this link. Other means of submission exist as well, including a public hearing at Southwestern Oregon Community College on October 9. (5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Southwestern Oregon Community College- Community Room, 96082 Lone Ranch Parkway, Brookings).

Mail: OPRD Department, attn: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

Email: OPRD.Publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov

After the period of comment ends, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will then consider the issue at a meeting in the fall or winter.

There are about a dozen reasons you should not camp on the beach anywhere along the Oregon coast, mostly safety issues regarding tidal action. Falling asleep in a beach environment in this region is asking for trouble, and chances for disaster are higher in the dark when it's difficult to see what the tides are doing.

Brookings Hotels - Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted